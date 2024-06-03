Zayed Sustainability Prize invites innovators to submit their solutions before 23 June

Small and medium enterprises, nonprofit organisations, and secondary schools are invited to submit their applications before the closing date

June 3, 2024 – The Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE’s pioneering global award in sustainability and humanitarianism, is making a final call for entries for its 2025 cycle. With less than one month left until the submission deadline of 23 June, the Prize is urging small and medium enterprises (SMEs), nonprofit organisations, and high schools across Latin America and the Caribbean to submit their application and join the ranks of global changemakers.

Established in 2008 to honour the legacy of the late founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Prize has, through its 117 winners, positively impacted the lives of over 384 million people worldwide. It recently increased its fund from US $3.6 million to US $5.9 million, awarding US $1 million to each winner in the categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, and Climate Action. While in the Global High Schools category, six winners are awarded $150,000 each to start or expand their projects.

SMEs and nonprofits should submit an existing sustainability solution in one of the five organisational categories, while high schools should enter a student-led project in the Global High Schools category. Both organisational solutions and high school proposals must meet the core criteria of impact, innovation, and inspiration.

Submissions are accepted in several languages, including Arabic, English, French, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

Why apply?

Significant financial support: Organisational winners in each category receive US $1 million to scale their impact.

Global recognition: Winning organisations and schools gain visibility on a global platform and join a network of like-minded innovators.

Networking opportunities: The Prize offers opportunities to establish connections with leaders in the field of sustainability.

Networking opportunities: The Prize offers opportunities to establish connections with leaders in the field of sustainability.

Success Stories

Previous winners from Latin America and the Caribbean have made significant strides in their communities, thanks to winning the Zayed Sustainability Prize.

One notable example is the NGO Expedicionários da Saúde (EDS) from Brazil, the 2023 Health category winner. Awarded for its Mobile Hospital Complex, EDS has provided medical and surgical services to isolated indigenous communities, performing over 1,900 surgeries to date.

In the Global High Schools category, Colegio Instituto Iberia, from the Dominican Republic, won in 2022 with a project to convert used cooking oil into biodiesel to power the institution’s generator, aiming to reduce fossil fuel usage and inspire the community to adopt more sustainable practices.

A total of 11 organisations and schools have already been awarded in this region. Now, it’s your turn to join the ranks of winners who are making significant changes for the planet, the community, and society. Apply now and become part of this transformative journey!

How to Apply

To apply for the Zayed Sustainability Prize, visit www. ZayedSustainabilityPrize.com. For any inquiries, contact techsupport@ zayedsustainabilityprize.com or for Spanish or English lall assistance contact premiozayed@ sherlockcomms.com. The deadline to submit is 23 June 2024.

The Evaluation Process

The Zayed Sustainability Prize has a three-stage evaluation process, beginning with the due diligence conducted on all submissions to ensure that they meet the Prize’s evaluation criteria. This identifies the qualified entries and results in the selection of eligible candidates. Following this, evaluations are undertaken by a Selection Committee consisting of category-specific panels of independent international experts. From this shortlist of candidates, the finalists are chosen and then sent to the Prize Jury who unanimously elect the winners, across all five categories.

Learn more

To facilitate the application process and increase participation, the Zayed Sustainability Prize team will conduct a series of interactive webinars and submission clinics throughout the month. These sessions will provide guidance on the application process and offer tips for creating compelling submissions. Contact premiozayed@ sherlockcomms.com for detailed information on the sessions.

Winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize will be announced at an Awards Ceremony on 14 January during the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).