Step Back in Time with 'My Big Fat 18th Century Wedding' Premiering July 4th on BELIEVE+

My Big Fat 18th Century Wedding Sealed with a kiss! Justine and Ron share a tender moment at the altar during their historical wedding ceremony. Justine and Ron exit their 18th-century themed wedding, walking under a guard of honor.

Celebrate history and love as YouTUBE stars Ron and Justine tie the knot in 'My Big Fat 18th Century Wedding,' premiering July 4th on BELIEVE+.

DALLAS, TX, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BELIEVE+ will premiere the early access of "My Big Fat 18th Century Wedding" on Independence Day. This special event features Ron and Justine from the channel Early American, as they tie the knot in an authentic 18th-century style.

Set against the backdrop of early America, this multi-part documentary special highlights the union of two hearts and a deep appreciation for the customs and daily life of America's ancestors. Filmed in the oldest permanent European settlement in Missouri, the show combines historical fidelity with personal stories.

Ron and Justine meticulously planned a wedding that mirrors the colonial era, complete with period attire, traditional music, and even a potluck feast. From Ron’s grand entrance on horseback to Justine’s hand-embroidered 18th-century gown, every detail offers viewers a window into the past.

"My Big Fat 18th Century Wedding" is a narrative of love, history, and the pioneering spirit that built America. The special, premiering on July 4th, aims to be a highlight of the summer season.

