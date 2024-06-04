Option Twelve's Data-Driven Benchmarking & Consulting Redefines Organizational Attractiveness & Workforce Effectiveness
Option Twelve, a brand new workforce consulting firm dedicated to enhancing organizational attractiveness and workforce effectiveness for clients, unveils its innovative data-driven methodology to help people leaders build attractive companies where employees want to work.
By leveraging robust data-driven insights and comprehensive benchmarking, Option Twelve empowers HR and human capital leaders with the know-how and pathway to build organizations where employees thrive and shareholder value flourishes.
Addressing Modern Organizational Challenges
Organizations today face numerous challenges in attracting and retaining top talent. Rising recruitment costs, evolving employee expectations, high turnover rates, and a competitive landscape have made it more critical than ever for companies to invest in their organizational attractiveness. Option Twelve is uniquely positioned to address these issues with a suite of services designed to provide actionable insights and expert guidance.
A Three-Step Approach to Organizational Attractiveness Success
Option Twelve’s innovative three-step approach ensures that companies can identify, educate, and implement strategies to improve their organizational attractiveness:
Benchmarking: Through a comprehensive benchmarking process, Option Twelve identifies areas of opportunity by comparing organizations against industry standards and best practices, highlighting key areas for improvement.
Insights Platform: The platform provides in-depth education and understanding of the factors driving organizational attractiveness, offering tailored reports, data analytics, and actionable insights to support informed decision-making.
Analyst Access: Clients can leverage on-demand expertise from seasoned analysts who provide personalized advice and strategic recommendations to effectively transform an organization’s attractiveness and achieve measurable results.
Key Benefits of Enhanced Organizational Attractiveness
Lower Employee Turnover: Companies that enhance their organizational attractiveness can reduce employee turnover by up to 28%, saving millions annually in recruitment and training costs.
Efficient Hiring: Strong employer brands attract more qualified applicants, reduce time-to-fill positions, and increase overall productivity.
Increased Profitability: Attractive organizations often see a 2-3% higher annual stock market return, translating into significant shareholder value.
Reduced Cost-Per-Hire: Improvements in organizational attractiveness can lead to substantial savings in recruitment costs.
Membership Options Tailored for Success
Option Twelve offers flexible membership options to meet the diverse needs of organizations. From individual contributors seeking educational resources to executives requiring detailed analyses and strategic recommendations, Option Twelve provides customized solutions for all levels of an organization.
About Option Twelve
Option Twelve is committed to transforming organizational attractiveness into a key driver of business success. For more information about our services and membership options, visit www.optiontwelve.com.
