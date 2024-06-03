Kapa‘a Homes Redevelopment Approved: Affordable Housing Inventory to Expand

Posted on Jun 3, 2024 in Main

The Hawaiʻi Public Housing Authority and Highridge Costa Development Company have announced plans to redevelop Kapa‘a Homes on Kaua‘i. Built in 1966, the community currently has 36 homes, but the redevelopment will bring that number up to 124 homes for families on the island. The project is set to begin in late 2025 and be completed by early 2027. It will offer affordable rentals for residents earning between 30 and 60% of the area median income.

The project has received unanimous approval from the Kaua‘i County Council and has the support of various elected leaders and community partners. The new homes will feature amenities such as a community room, outdoor courtyard, playground, and more, aiming to provide a safe and comfortable living environment for residents.

Residents of Kapa‘a Homes will be assisted in finding suitable replacement housing during construction and will have priority to return to the new community with the same rent as before. The project is part of the larger Ka Lei Momi initiative, which aims to create more than 10,000 affordable housing units at nine properties across the state.

Highridge Costa, a seasoned affordable housing development company, is the master developer of the project. The redesign of Kapa‘a Homes will honor the architectural themes of the area while modernizing the property. Overall, the redevelopment of Kapa‘a Homes aims to meet the critical need for affordable housing on Kaua‘i and provide residents with a community where they can grow and thrive.

For more information, visit the official website for the project at www.kapaa-homes.com.