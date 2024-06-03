Hawai‘i to Host the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture (FestPAC)

Posted on Jun 3, 2024 in Main

FestPAC is the world’s largest celebration of indigenous Pacific Islanders, which will convene on O‘ahu from June 6-16, 2024.

Governor Josh Green, M.D. announced the festival at a news conference in May. “We’re pleased to announce we are ready to welcome guests and festival participants from across the Pacific to our beautiful state for this important cultural event.” said Governor Green. “FestPAC embodies the spirit of unity and diversity, and we look forward to hosting a memorable and enriching experience for all.”

“This is an incredible opportunity for Hawai‘i to showcase our rich cultural heritage and to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the diverse traditions of the Pacific Islands,” added First Lady Jaime Kanani Green. “We urge kamaʻāina to gather their family and friends to take advantage of the many free events and activities that FestPAC has to offer.”

For more information, visit www.festpachawaii.org/.