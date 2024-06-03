Submit Release
Department of Human Services Deputy Director Trista Speer

Deputy Director Speer recently gave the keynote address at the Utah Emergency Management Association’s annual conference, alongside Ed Flick, EMPA, Oregon’s Mass Care Coordinator. Aligning with the conference’s theme of “Building Relationships, Uniting Response,” Speer and Flick highlighted how their collaboration has led to more innovative approaches, better resource deployment, and a focus on the importance of communications—all of which have helped to expedite Maui’s ongoing recovery.

Hawai‘i was highlighted for its quick and substantive response to the wildfires. Conference attendees were eager to learn from Speer’s and Flick’s insights and discuss how these kinds of partnerships across states and regions can better prepare communities for the future.

