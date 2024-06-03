Waipahu High School Students of Multiple Languages Become Published Authors

Posted on Jun 3, 2024 in Main

In late April, Waipahu High School celebrated the recent release of two published books featuring stories multilingual students penned over the past two years about their unique experiences and diverse cultures.

Around 175 students in the school’s English Learner (EL) Program, who have limited English language proficiency, took part by writing stories in English that included their native languages and reflected their cultural heritage from Chuuk, Pohnpei, the Marshall Islands, the Philippines, Samoa and Tonga. Some students were matched with non-EL students who assisted in editing the stories or creating accompanying artwork.

Approximately 50 stories were selected for publication in each of the books by Bess Press:

• “Windows and Mirrors” — Described as an anthology that serves as a window into the student authors’ cultures and a mirror reflecting universal human experiences. Students said the book explores themes of family, identity, challenges and loss, new beginnings and love.

• “Holding On” — Described as a collection of folktales from the Philippines, the Marshall Islands and Chuuk that have been passed down through the generations and kept alive for the next generation and new audiences.

The project came to life under Waipahu High’s EL Program coordinator, Jeremiah Brown. “The students all have super-interesting stories, what they’ve been through in their lives and that they come from interesting places. We knew that there was material there that could fill a book,” said Brown, “but I think what surprised me the most is how having the physical book really makes a difference. Having it to share really made it real and memorable for them.”

These are the second and third books in a series, that have been supported by a grant from the Hawai‘i State Department of Education’s Comprehensive Literacy State Development Grant. The first book – “Rising from our Roots” – was released last year; two more books are in the works.