JOSHUA ROGERS' BILLBOARD HIT SINGLE "STILL GON' TRUST” IS SET TO APPEAR IN ST. JUDE COMMERCIALS

Listen out for "Still Gon' Trust on St. Jude Commercials

St. Jude's upcoming commercials will feature Joshua Rogers and his latest single "Still Gon' Trust," a must-listen for parents and kids seeking encouragement.

Music truly is a gift, a beacon of hope and a testament to the belief that things can improve, especially for parents navigating trust amidst struggles.” — Joshua Rogers

USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- –"What an honor," Joshua exclaimed upon learning that his single would feature in St. Jude commercials over the next three years. "Still Gon' Trust" topped the Billboard BDS Charts in May 2022, penned by Lucius Hoskins and gospel icon Percy Bady. Released during the pandemic, the song provided solace and faith, urging listeners to still trust in God during challenging times of financial hardship, loss, and uncertainty. This poignant message will resonate with countless families benefiting from St. Jude's generosity. "Music truly is a gift, a beacon of hope and a testament to the belief that things can improve, especially for parents navigating trust amidst struggles. It's truly a special honor," Rogers reflected.

About Joshua Rogers

In 2012, Joshua Rogers auditioned for the fifth season of BET’s Sunday Best in Atlanta, where he quickly captured the hearts of fans and impressed celebrity judges like Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin, and CeCe Winans. Hosted by the acclaimed artist Kirk Franklin, Rogers, known affectionately as "Young Buck," stood out with his consistent performances, eventually becoming the first male and youngest winner of Sunday Best. This victory earned him a cash prize, a 2013 Ford Escape, a recording contract with Mathew Knowles’ Music World Gospel label, and ultimately a partnership with Mixed Bag Entertainment.

Since his triumph, Joshua Rogers has become a household name, winning the affection of gospel music fans across the country. He has appeared as a guest vocalist on well-known TV platforms such as “Praise the Lord of The Trinity Broadcasting Network,” “The Word Network,” “BET's Bobby Jones Gospel,” and “The Celebration of Gospel,” adding to a special tribute to the gospel music legend, James Cleveland. Additionally, Rogers has performed at the White House during the Christmas season on multiple occasions. Looking ahead, Joshua has collaborated with Mixed Bag Entertainment to release a Gospel Soul Remix of "Still Gon’ Trust," showcasing his versatile style and vocal growth. This melody will appeal to both newcomers to the song and those who value musical versatility. Rogers is undeniably leaving his mark on gospel music, as evidenced by his hometown of Manning, South Carolina, proclaiming September 13th as "Joshua Rogers Day". Stay connected to Joshua's journey by following him @thejoshuarogers on all social media platforms. Still Gon’ Trust (Gospel Soul Remix) is available now on all music and streaming platforms. Take a listen on Apple Music.

About St. Jude

St. Jude leads the way in reshaping perceptions, treatment, and victories over childhood cancer and other serious diseases. By working closely together, researchers and doctors at St. Jude convert laboratory findings into life-saving treatments for children around the world. Through various fundraising methods, St. Jude can provide cutting-edge therapies to families at no cost, enabling them to focus on supporting their child's healing journey. If you wish to donate, please visit https://www.stjude.org/give.html.

Contact The Team:

Mixed Bag Entertainment - Record Label

Gary Crockett

Call: (256) 617-1810

gcrockett@mixedbagent.com

www.mixedbagent.com

Joshua Rogers Management

Call: (803) 566-0625

Joshuarogersbooking@gmail.com

Still Gon' Trust by Joshua Rogers