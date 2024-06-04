Celebrating Dedication and Excellence: Laura Genovia Promoted to VP of Market Rate Operations for Northern California
FPI Management Inc. recognizes the dedication and excellence of newly promoted Vice President of Market Rate Operations for Northern California: Laura GenoviaFOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FPI Management Inc., a private third-party multifamily management provider, is pleased to announce Laura Genovia's promotion to the distinguished position of Vice President of Market Rate Operations for Northern California.
Throughout her tenure with FPI Management, Laura has exemplified our organization's core values, consistently demonstrating H.E.A.R.T., with her unparalleled passion for innovation and fostering a culture of collaboration and success. With over 23 years of hands-on experience, Laura's promotion to Vice President of Market Rate Operations is a testament to her strategic vision and exceptional leadership. In this role, she will be instrumental in shaping and executing initiatives, further strengthening our market presence, and ensuring exceptional experiences are delivered to our valued stakeholders.
"We are thrilled to announce Laura's well-deserved promotion to Vice President of Market Rate Operations for Northern California," said Vanessa Siebern, Chief Operating Officer of FPI Management. "We are confident that she will continue to make significant contributions to our organization and lead with integrity, innovation, and excellence. Her tireless efforts have contributed to our team's growth and success and significantly enhanced the quality of service we provide to our residents and clients. We look forward to her journey, the positive impact she will undoubtedly bring to her new role, and her continued success with FPI Management.”
About FPI Management:
FPI Management was founded in 1968 as a builder and operator of high-quality, Affordable apartment communities in Sacramento, CA. By 1989, the company was purchased by Dennis Treadaway and three other partners, and the complexion of the company had morphed from a developer builder to an exclusive 3rd party fee manager with no ownership interest. This has been FPI Management’s business plan since that time. Headquartered in Folsom, CA, FPI Management’s clients comprise institutional investors, international real estate investment firms, financial institutions, multifamily development builders, private investors, and City, County, and State agencies.
For more information about FPI Management and its dedicated Team, please visit www.fpimgt.com.
