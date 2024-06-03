Transient PU.1 low fetal progenitors generate lymphoid progeny that contribute to adult immunity

Taken together, our data demonstrated that PU.1 low fetal progenitors that arise in transient waves of fetal lymphopoiesis generated B- and T-cell progeny that made an early and long-term contribution to the adult immune system. The data further suggested that, similar to what has been observed for macrophages, the B and T cells present in adult tissues are the progeny of transient fetal and adult stem and progenitor cells whose development is regulated by distinct transcriptional programs.

Our initial analyses of UREΔ/Δ mice showing that transient PU.1 low fetal progenitors had lymphoid potential were based primarily on in vitro analyses ( Montecino-Rodriguez et al, 2016 , 2018 ). We, therefore, examined UREΔ/Δ mice through middle age to determine the contribution of transient PU.1 low fetal progenitors to the adult immune system in vivo. We now report that they generated activated and memory T and B cells that were maintained in secondary lymphoid tissues through at least middle age and that a significant proportion of the latter cells were likely the progeny of innate B-1 and marginal zone (MZ) B cells. In addition, the data showed that the B- and T-cell progeny of PU.1 low progenitors colonized the intestines of UREΔ/Δ mice and, even in the absence of B and T cells generated from definitive adult HSCs and multipotential progenitors, they had the potential to maintain gut homeostasis through middle age.

Whether transient PU.1 low fetal progenitors are vestigial or produce B and T cells that contribute to the adult immune system is not well understood. There is precedent for considering that they may do so because transient yolk sac progenitors that emerge between E8.5 and E16.5 are the source of adult tissue macrophages ( Schulz et al, 2012 ; Gomez Perdiguero et al, 2015 ). Interestingly, and by analogy to the differences in levels of Spi1 expression between fetal and adult lymphoid progenitors, macrophage development from transient fetal myeloid progenitors is not dependent on the Myb transcription factor but is necessary for adult monocyte/macrophage production ( Schulz et al, 2012 ). We were thus interested to determine if transient PU1 low fetal progenitors generated B and T cells that contributed to the adult immune system. The UREΔ/Δ strain is an ideal model system to do so because the latter populations can be tracked in the absence of adult lymphocyte development.

(A) Relative abundance chart at the genus taxonomic level of bacteria in fecal samples from UREΔ/Δ and WT mice of the indicated ages. (B) Box-plot representation of the Shannon index of diversity relative to species. (C) Concentration of IgA in fecal samples from young and middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. Each dot indicates an individual mouse. (D) Summary figure showing that both the transient fetal and adult waves of lymphopoiesis are intact in WT mice. However, only the transient wave(s) driven by PU.1 low progenitors are intact in UREΔ/Δ mice.

Subtle differences in the gut microbiome were observed between middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice, as shown in the relative abundance ( Fig 7A ) and the Shannon index ( Fig 7B ) plots. The primary difference between UREΔ/Δ and WT mice was the level at which some bacterial genera were present ( Fig 7A ). The relatively normal gut microbiome in UREΔ/Δ mice is likely because of the fact that class-switched IgA + B cells were present at almost WT levels in the Si and Li of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ mice ( Fig 6B and F ). The observation that young and middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice had similar concentrations of secreted IgA in their fecal samples ( Fig 7C ) is consistent with this conclusion.

Taken together, the above results demonstrated transient PU.1 low fetal progenitors were the source of various activated and memory B and T cells that colonized the intestines and were maintained through at least middle age. We next determined if these cells, in the absence of input of B and T cells generated from adult stem and progenitor cells, had the potential to maintain intestinal homeostasis. 16S rRNA sequencing of fecal samples from young and middle-aged WT and UREΔ/Δ mice housed in the same colony and fed identical diets was performed.

Although PC/PBs were present in the intestines, they were not uniformly distributed in all tissues of UREΔ/Δ mice. In this regard, the bone marrow is a reservoir of plasma cells ( Tellier et al, 2024 ), but no PCs were present in that tissue from UREΔ/Δ mice ( Fig 6I ). That observation suggests that the presence of PC/PBs in the SI and LI was not an artifact because of a lack of competition from adult plasma cells. Instead, the data indicate that the PB/PCs derived from UREΔ/Δ stem/progenitor cells have distinct tissue-homing properties.

The number of sIgM + B cells was also significantly lower in the LI of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ compared with WT mice, but WT levels of PC/PBs and cIgA + cells were present ( Fig 6E and F ). CD4 + and CD8 + T cells as well as T EM and T pEM cells were also found in the LI of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ mice, albeit at lower levels compared with WT mice, and CD4 + and CD8 + T EM and T pEM cells were present ( Fig 6G and H ).

(A) Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) visualization of FACS data of B lineage cells in the SI of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (B) Numbers of sIgM + and cIgA + B cells and PB/PCs in SI of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (C) UMAP visualization of FACS data of CD62L hi CD44 low naïve (T N ), CD62L hi CD44 hi central (T CM ), CD62L low CD44 hi effector (T EM ) memory, and CD62 low CD44 low pre-effector memory (T pEM ) T-cell populations in the SI of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (D) Numbers of CD4 + and CD8 + T cells and T EM and T pEM CD4 + and CD8 + subpopulations in SI of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (E) UMAP visualization of FACS data of B lineage cells in the LI of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (F) Numbers of sIgM + and cIgA + B cells, and PB/PCs in the LI of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (G) UMAP visualization of FACS data of CD62L hi CD44 low naïve (T N ), CD62L hi CD44 hi central (T CM ), CD62L low CD44 hi effector (T EM ) memory, and CD62 low CD44 low pre-effector memory (T pEM ) T-cell populations in the LI of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (H) Numbers of CD4 + and CD8 + T cells and T EM and T pEM CD4 + and CD8 + subpopulations in the LI of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (I) Number and frequency of plasma cells in the bone marrow of WT and UREΔ/Δ mice. Each circle represents an individual mouse. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 (t test).

Analysis of the intestines from middle-aged UREΔ/Δ mice indicated that these B- and T-cell populations were maintained, but often at significantly lower levels than in WT mice. For example, sIgM + B cells and PC/PBs cells were detected in the UREΔ/Δ SI, but their total number was significantly lower than in WT mice. However, the number of cIgA + cells was equivalent between UREΔ/Δ and WT mice ( Fig 6A and B ). Nevertheless, the number of cIgA + cells declined between young and middle age in UREΔ/Δ mice (compare Figs 5B and 6B ). The total number of CD4 + and CD8 + T cells was also significantly lower in the SI from middle-aged UREΔ/Δ compared with WT mice, although T EM and T pEM cells were still present ( Fig 6C and D ).

(A) Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) visualization of FACS data of B-lineage cells in the SI of young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (B) Numbers of sIgM + and cIgA + B cells and PB/PCs in SI of young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (C) UMAP visualization of FACS data of CD62L hi CD44 low naïve (T N ), CD62L hi CD44 hi central (T CM ), CD62L low CD44 hi effector (T EM ) memory, and CD62 low CD44 low pre-effector memory (T pEM ) T-cell populations in the SI of young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (D) Numbers of CD4 + and CD8 + T cells and of T EM and T pEM CD4 + and CD8 + subpopulations in SI of young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (E) UMAP visualization of FACS data of B lineage cells in the LI of young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (F) Numbers of sIgM + and cIgA + B cells, and PB/PCs in the LI of young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (G) UMAP visualization of FACS data of CD62L hi CD44 low naïve (T N ), CD62L hi CD44 hi central (T CM ), CD62L low CD44 hi effector (T EM ) memory, and CD62 low CD44 low pre-effector memory (T pEM ) T-cell populations in the LI of young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (H) Numbers of CD4 + and CD8 + T cells and of T EM and T pEM CD4 + and CD8 + subpopulations in the LI of young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. Each circle represents an individual mouse. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 (t test).

The analysis of young UREΔ/Δ mice indicated that cells harvested from the lamina propria of the small intestine (SI) included sIgM + and cIgA + B cells and PC/PBs that were present at WT levels ( Fig 5A and B ). WT levels of CD4 + and CD8 + T cells were also present and included CD4 + and CD8 + T EM and T pEM cells ( Fig 5C and D ). Similarly, WT levels of sIgM + and cIgA + B cells and PC/PBs ( Fig 5E and F ) and CD4 + and CD8 + T cells, including T EM and T pEM cells ( Fig 5G and H ), were present in the UREΔ/Δ large intestine (LI). A population of fetal-derived CD8 + T cells with innate-like functions has been described and is distinguished by their CD44 high CD122 high phenotype ( Smith et al, 2018 ). These cells may be present in the SI and LI of young UREΔ/Δ mice because some of the CD8 + cells in these tissues expressed high levels of CD44 (data not shown).

We previously showed that CD93 − CD23 − CD21 hi sIgM + marginal zone (MZ) B cells ( Fig 4E ) were present in the SPL of young adult UREΔ/Δ mice ( Montecino-Rodriguez et al, 2016 ) but did not determine if they were maintained long-term. We found that the total number of MZ B cells was similar in the SPL of UREΔ/Δ and WT mice regardless of age ( Fig 4G ). In fact, the frequency of MZ B cells was higher in UREΔ/Δ compared with WT mice regardless of age, which we attribute to the low number of naïve B-2 B cells present in UREΔ/Δ SPL ( Fig 1B ).

Both CD5 + CD23 − CD21 −/low sIgM + B-1a and CD5 − CD23 − CD21 −/low sIgM + B-1b B cells were present in the PerC of young and middle-aged UREΔ/Δ mice, and the total number of B-1 B cells as well as B-1a and B-1b subsets was similar and/or elevated, often significantly so, when compared with age matched WT animals ( Fig 4B–D ). B-1 B cells were also present in SPL of young UREΔ/Δ mice ( Fig 4E ). However, in contrast to what was observed in the PerC, by middle age their number was significantly reduced compared with middle-aged WT mice ( Fig 4F ).

(A) Representative FACS plots showing resolution of B-1a, B-1b, and B-2 B cells in the PerC of UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (B) Frequency and number of B-1a B cells in the PerC of young and middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (C) Frequency and number of B-1b B cells in the PerC of young and middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (D) Frequency and number of total B-1 B cells in the PerC of young and middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (E) Representative FACS plots showing resolution of B-1 and MZ B cells in the SPL of young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (F) Frequency and number of total B-1 B cells in the SPL of young and middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (G) Frequency and number of MZ B cells in the SPL of young and middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. Each circle represents an individual mouse. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001 (t test).

PPs were more severely impacted than MLNs. Only a few PPs were identified in young UREΔ/Δ mice, and none were found in middle-aged animals, even by microscopic examination of the small intestine. Cell counts of PPs from young UREΔ/Δ mice indicated that they contained few cells compared with young WT tissues ( Fig 3F ). The limited analyses that could be performed indicated that the PPs from young UREΔ/Δ mice included sIgM + and cIgA + B cells and PB/PCs ( Fig 3G and H ) as well as CD4 + and CD8 + T, T EM , and T pEM cells ( Fig 3I and J ).

(A) Total number of cells harvested from MLNs from young adult (4–20 wk old) and middle-aged (22–46 wk old) UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (B) Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) visualization of FACS data of B lineage cells in MLNs from young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (C) Numbers of FO IgM + and cIgA + B cells, and PB/PCs in MLNs from young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (D) UMAP visualization of FACS data of CD62L hi CD44 low naïve (T N ), CD62L hi CD44 hi central (T CM ), CD62L low CD44 hi effector (T EM ) memory, and CD62 low CD44 low pre-effector memory (T pEM ) T-cell populations in MLNs from young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (E) Numbers of CD4 + and CD8 + T cells and T N , T CM , T EM , and T pEM CD4 + and CD8 + subpopulations in MLNs from young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (F) Total number of cells harvested from PPs from young adult (4–20 wk old) and middle-aged (22–46 wk old) UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (G) UMAP visualization of FACS data of B lineage cells in PPs from young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (H) Number of IgM + and cIgA + B cells, and PB/PCs in PPs from young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (I) UMAP visualization of FACS data of CD62L hi CD44 low naïve (T N ), CD62L hi CD44 hi central (T CM ), CD62L low CD44 hi effector (T EM ) memory, and CD62 low CD44 low pre-effector memory (T pEM ) T-cell populations in PPs from young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (J) Numbers of CD4 + and CD8 + T cells and T EM and T pEM CD4 + and CD8 + subpopulations in PPs from young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. Each circle represents an individual mouse. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 (t test).

MLNs were present in young animals, although, as in the SPL, the number of cells present was significantly lower than in WT mice ( Fig 3A ) and included FO and cIgA + B cells and PC/PBs; the latter cells were present at a significantly lower level than in WT controls ( Fig 3B and C ). Low numbers of CD4 + and CD8 + T N , T CM , T EM , and T pEM cells were also detected in MLNs from young UREΔ/Δ mice but at significantly lower levels than in WT controls ( Fig 3D and E ). However, MLNs were difficult to identify in middle-aged UREΔ/Δ mice and were largely acellular ( Fig 3A ), and the limited number of cells that could be obtained precluded analysis.

Taken together, these results indicated that PU.1 low fetal progenitors produced naïve B and T cells that colonized young UREΔ/Δ SPL. However, their production was not sustained, as PU.1 low fetal progenitors were present only transiently, and by middle age numbers of naïve B and T cells had waned. We predicted that this would have a major impact on the maintenance of mesenteric lymph nodes (MLNs) and Peyer’s patches (PPs). Their initial organogenesis requires lymphoid tissue inducer and initiator cells, but once established, naïve B and T cells assume an important role in maintaining the differentiation and survival of mesenchymal and stromal cells that form their infrastructure ( Randall et al, 2008 ).

(A) Total number of cells harvested from SPL from young adult (4–20 wk old) and middle-aged (22–46 wk old) UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (B) Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection visualization of FACS data of B lineage cells in the SPL of young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (C) Frequency and/or number of FO IgM + and cIgA + B cells, and CD80 B cells and PB/PC in SPL of young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (D) Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection visualization of FACS data of CD62L hi CD44 low naïve (T N ), CD62L hi CD44 hi central (T CM ), CD62L low CD44 hi effector (T EM ) memory, and CD62 low CD44 low pre-effector memory (T pEM ) T-cell populations in the SPL of young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (E) Numbers of CD4 + and CD8 + T cells and T N , T CM , T EM , and T pEM CD4 + and CD8 + subpopulations in SPL of young UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. Each circle represents an individual mouse. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 (t test).

The number of cells in the SPL of young UREΔ/Δ mice was significantly higher than in middle-aged mice, although the total cell number was lower than in WT animals regardless of age ( Fig 2A ). As in middle-aged mice, the number of CD93 − CD23 + CD21 low sIgM + FO B cells was significantly lower than in WT mice ( Fig 2B and C ). However, the number of FO B cells was significantly higher (P = 0.0002) in young compared with middle-aged UREΔ/Δ mice (compare Figs 1B and 2C ). PC/PBs, class-switched cIgA + cells, and CD80 + activated/memory B cells were also present in the SPL of young UREΔ/Δ mice ( Fig 2B and C ).

The above results showing that only low numbers of naïve FO B and CD4 + and CD8 + T N cells were present in the SPL of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ mice are consistent with the fact that PU.1 low progenitors are not maintained long-term after birth and that lymphoid development from adult stem and progenitor cells is blocked in that strain ( Figs S1 and S2 ). To determine if PU.1 low fetal progenitors had the potential to generate naïve T and B cells during early life, lymphoid tissues from young (4–20 wk old) UREΔ/Δ mice were examined.

(A) Representative FACS plots showing the resolution of CD62L hi CD44 low naïve (T N ), CD62L hi CD44 hi T-central memory (T CM ), CD62L low CD44 hi T-effector memory (T EM ), and CD62 low CD44 low pre-T-effector memory (T PEM ) CD4 + and CD8 + T-cell subpopulations in the SPL of a 36-wk–old WT mouse. (B) Representative FACS plots showing the frequencies of CD62L hi CD44 low naïve (T N ), CD62L hi CD44 hi T-central memory (T CM ), CD62L low CD44 hi T-effector memory (T EM ), and CD62 low CD44 low T-pre-effector memory (T PEM ) CD4 + and CD8 + T-cell subpopulations in the LI of young (5 wk old) and middle-aged (34–35 wk old) WT and UREΔ/Δ mice. Values in plots represent the frequency of mature T subpopulations within their respective CD4 and CD8 parent gates.

(A) Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection visualization of FACS data of B lineage cells in the spleen of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (B) Frequency and number of FO IgM + and cIgA + B cells and PB/PC and CD80 + B cells in the SPL of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (C) Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection visualization of FACS data of CD62L hi CD44 low naïve (T N ), CD62L hi CD44 hi central (T CM ), CD62L low CD44 hi effector (T EM ) memory, and CD62 low CD44 low pre-effector memory (T pEM ) T-cell subpopulations in the SPL of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. (D) Numbers of T N , T CM , T EM , and T pEM CD4 + and CD8 + T cells in the SPL of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ and WT mice. Each circle represents an individual mouse. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001 (t test).

(A) Representative FACS plots showing the resolution of B-cell subsets in the SPL of a 4-wk–old WT mice. (B) Representative FACS plots showing the gating strategy to resolve CD138 + CD80 −/+ sIgM + , cIgA + , and CD80 −/+ sIgM + , and cIgA + B cells in the SPL of a 31-wk–old UREΔ/Δ mice. (C) FACS plots showing the frequencies of CD138 – CD80 −/+ sIgM + , cIgA + , CD138 + CD80 −/+ sIgM + , and cIgA + PC/PB cells in the SPL of mice representative of young (9 wk old) and middle-aged (27 wk old) WT and UREΔ/Δ mice. Values in plots represent the frequency within the respective parent gates.

Nevertheless, the normal health span of UREΔ/Δ mice suggested that immune cells generated from transient PU.1 low fetal progenitors must have provided some degree of immune protection. We initially performed a global analysis and quantified B and T cells in the spleen (SPL) of middle-aged (22–46 wk old) UREΔ/Δ mice to assess this possibility. The analysis of B-cell subpopulations in that organ using gating strategies shown in Fig S3A and B revealed that CD93 − CD23 + CD21 low surface (s)IgM + naïve follicular (FO) B cells were present, but their frequency and total number were significantly lower than in middle-aged WT mice ( Fig 1A and B ). Instead, most of the cells in the SPL of UREΔ/Δ mice included plasma cells/plasmablasts (PC/PBs), class-switched cytoplasmic (c) IgA + cells, and CD80 + activated/memory B cells; the latter two populations were present at WT levels ( Figs 1A and B and S3C ).

A similar pattern was observed for T-cell development ( Fig S2 ). Cell counts revealed that a major loss of thymocytes was already evident in 4–6-wk–old UREΔ/Δ mice, and almost no cells were present in 11-mo–old animals ( Fig S2A ). Based on the FACS gating strategy shown in Fig S2B , we observed that the frequency of lineage negative (Lin) − CD117 + CD44 + CD25 − early T-lineage progenitors (ETPs) in the thymus from 4-wk–old UREΔ/Δ was eightfold lower than in WT mice, and by middle age ETPs were not detected ( Fig S2C ). The sharp decline in the number of thymocytes in UREΔ/Δ mice by 4 wk of age and the severe loss of T-cell progenitors is distinct from the pattern of decreased thymopoiesis that typifies thymic involution. For example, we detected ETPs in 50-wk–old WT mice, consistent with a previous report from our laboratory ( Min et al, 2004 ), but they as well as Lin − CD44 + CD25 + double negative (DN) 2 and Lin − CD44 − CD25 + DN3 populations were totally absent from UREΔ/Δ mice by 24 wk of age ( Fig S2C ).

We performed FACS analysis of B-cell progenitors in the marrow based on the scheme developed by Hardy et al (1991) ( Fig S1A ). This analysis indicated that few CD45R(B220) + CD43 + CD19 − CD24 − Ly51 − Fraction A pre-pro-B cells were present in 4-wk–old UREΔ/Δ bone marrow. CD45R(B220) + CD43 + CD19 + CD24 + Ly51 −/+ Fraction B and C-C′ pro-B cells and CD45R(B220) + CD43 − pre-B cells were present in the marrow from 4-wk–old UREΔ/Δ mice, but their frequency was lower compared with WT animals. The fact that some B-cell progenitors were present in UREΔ/Δ mice 4 wk after birth is consistent with the known survival of some transient fetal derived stem and progenitor cells through young adulthood ( Montecino-Rodriguez et al, 2006 ; Bowie et al, 2007 ). However, by middle-age B-cell development was non-existent in UREΔ/Δ mice because no pre-pro-B, pro-B, or pre-B cells were detected ( Fig S1B and C ).

(A) Number of cells in the thymus of WT and UREΔ/Δ mice. (B) FACS gating strategy used to define the early T-lineage progenitors and their downstream double-negative (DN) progeny using the indicated scheme of development. (C) Representative FACS plots showing the frequency of early T-lineage progenitors, DN2, DN3, and DN4 cells in the thymus of different aged WT and UREΔ/Δ mice. At least six UREΔ/Δ and WT mice were analyzed per time point with identical results to what is shown in the representative figures. Frequencies of total thymocytes are indicated on plots.

(A) FACS gating strategy used to define B-cell progenitors in murine bone marrow using the Hardy scheme of development. (B) Representative FACS plots showing the frequency of pre-pro-B (Fraction A), early pro-B (Fraction B), and late pro-B/early pre-B (Fraction C-C′) cells in the bone marrow of young (4–7 wk) and middle-aged (24–50 wk) WT and UREΔ/Δ mice. (C) Representative FACS plots showing the frequency of pre-B cells (Fraction D) in the bone marrow of young (4–7 wk) and middle age (24–50 wk) WT and UREΔ/Δ mice. At least six UREΔ/Δ and WT mice were analyzed per time point with identical results to what is shown in the representative figures. Frequencies of total bone marrow cells are indicated on plots.

Discussion

Some fetal lymphoid progenitors express lower levels of Spi1 than their adult counterparts, and these PU.1low populations are present transiently in UREΔ/Δ mice (Montecino-Rodriguez et al, 2016). The present study analyzed that strain to determine if these transient PU.1low fetal progenitor cells generated B- and T-cell progeny that contributed to the adult immune system. One advantage of this model is that lymphocyte development can be assessed in unmanipulated mice, thereby avoiding artifacts associated with the transplantation of restricted pools of fetal stem and progenitors into adult recipients preconditioned with drugs and/or irradiation. Whereas the initial report that described UREΔ/Δ mice (Rosenbauer et al, 2006), and subsequent studies from our laboratory (Montecino-Rodriguez et al, 2016, 2018) indicated that lymphopoiesis in the bone marrow and thymus of UREΔ/Δ mice was blocked, we performed additional analyses to confirm that this was the case.

Our data demonstrated that B-cell development had ceased in UREΔ/Δ mice by middle age because no B-cell progenitors were detected in the bone marrow. A few pro-B or pre-B cells were present in young adult UREΔ/Δ mice, and this can be attributed to the fact transient PU.1low fetal progenitors may persist through young adulthood before their ultimate loss because of limited self-renewal potential. Similarly, a few ETPs were detected in the thymus of young UREΔ/Δ mice, but de novo thymopoeisis had also ceased by middle age. PU.1 regulates interleukin-7 receptor (IL-7R) expression (DeKoter et al, 2002), and there are reports that thymocytes have extensive self-renewal potential and thymopoiesis can be sustained long-term in the absence of signaling through the IL-7R (Martins et al, 2012; Peaudecerf et al, 2012). However, our data indicate that this does not occur in the UREΔ/Δ thymus because thymopoiesis had ceased in UREΔ/Δ mice by 11 wk after birth. Taken together, our detailed analyses support the conclusion that adult lymphopoiesis is blocked in UREΔ/Δ mice and that the B- and T-cell subsets found in their tissues were generated from transient fetal progenitors.

The analysis of UREΔ/Δ mice demonstrated that in addition to efficiently generating innate B cells, transient fetal progenitors distinguished by their low expression of Spi1 generated naïve B and T cells in early life. The latter result is consistent with our demonstration of transient fetal waves of B-2 B (Montecino-Rodriguez et al, 2016) and αβ T (Montecino-Rodriguez et al, 2018) cell development in UREΔ/Δ mice. The data further revealed that memory B and T cells derived from one or more of these populations were retained in secondary lymphoid tissues through at least middle age (Fig 7D). These results suggested that the B- and T-cell progeny of transient PU.1low fetal progenitors can populate secondary lymphoid tissues at numbers sufficient to provide immune protection. That conclusion is consistent with findings that PU.1 expression is not required for normal B-cell function (Polli et al, 2005; Willis et al, 2017).

Nevertheless, secondary lymphoid tissues in UREΔ/Δ mice were not normal in the absence of adult lymphopoiesis, which was necessary to maintain the naïve B- and T-cell compartments. Naïve B-2 B and CD4 and CD8 T-cell progeny of transient PU.1low fetal progenitors were present in secondary lymphoid tissues from young UREΔ/Δ mice, but their number was significantly lower than in WT animals. As deletion of Spi1 in mature B (Willis et al, 2017) and T cells (Chang et al, 2009), which do not express detectable PU.1 protein or Spi1 transcripts (Rothenberg et al, 2019), does not alter their frequency or total number, the reduced number of naïve B and T cells in young UREΔ/Δ mice did not occur because they lacked WT levels of PU.1 expression. Instead, the likely explanation for why naïve B and T cells are maintained at higher numbers in young WT compared with UREΔ/Δ mice is that, in the former animals, waves of lymphopoiesis from both transient PU.1low fetal progenitors as well as stem and progenitor cells that sustain adult lymphocyte production are intact. In contrast, the adult wave of lymphopoeisis is blocked in UREΔ/Δ mice and the transient PU.1low fetal progenitors alone do not generate enough cells to fill the naïve B and T compartments in young animals (Fig 7D). This situation is exacerbated by middle age where all de novo lymphopoiesis has ceased in UREΔ/Δ mice whereas naïve B and T cells are still generated in WT animals. A recent lineage tracing study showing that some waves of fetal lymphopoiesis produced B and T cells present only transiently after birth is in accord with our data (Kobayashi et al, 2023) even though the limited phenotyping in that report did not establish if these were naïve populations, quantification of total cell numbers was not performed, and analysis of a large cohort of middle-aged mice was lacking. Our results demonstrated that, because of their transient nature, PU1low fetal progenitors did not maintain the naïve B-2 and T-cell compartments in adults and that production of these populations is ultimately dependent on lymphocyte development from adult stem and progenitor cells.

Although naïve B and T cells both declined in number between young and middle age in UREΔ/Δ mice, the loss of B-2 B cells was particularly severe. The near complete loss of naïve B-2 B cells is consistent with a previous report indicating that they have a half-life of around 4.5 mo (Hao & Rajewsky, 2001). Thus, in the absence of adult B-2 development as just discussed, the naïve B-2 B cells generated from transient PU.1low fetal progenitors were almost totally lost by middle age. In contrast, a few naïve CD4 and CD8 T cells were present in the spleen of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ mice. It has been proposed that naïve T cells generated in early ontogeny, such as those derived from transient PU.1low fetal progenitors, undergo proliferation because of their residence in a lymphopenic environment (Min et al, 2003) and that this in turn increases their fitness level, thus allowing long-term maintenance (Hogan et al, 2015; Rane et al, 2022). In this case, some naïve T-cell progeny of transient fetal progenitors might survive long-term because of cell intrinsic properties.

In contrast to the transient and limited production of naïve B and T cells, MZ and B-1 B cells were present in UREΔ/Δ mice at WT levels regardless of age. It is known that MZ B cells can be produced form fetal precursors (Carvalho et al, 2001; Beaudin et al, 2016; Montecino-Rodriguez et al, 2016; Kobayashi & Yoshimoto, 2023), and our data demonstrate that these included PU.1low fetal progenitors. However, the degree to which MZ B cells derived from fetal progenitors are sustained after birth was unknown, and our data indicate that they can be long-lived. Our results further suggest that maintenance of the MZ B-cell compartment is not dependent on ongoing B lymphopoiesis. This conclusion is consistent with a previous study showing that the MZ B-cell compartment was maintained in mice in which adult B-cell development was blocked (Hao & Rajewsky, 2001). Nevertheless, some input into the adult MZ B-cell compartment must normally occur after birth because the adult SPL contains transitional B cells that can generate MZ B cells (Allman & Pillai, 2008; Pillai & Cariappa, 2009).

It is known that B-1 B cells, and B-1a B cells in particular, are efficiently generated from fetal progenitors (Kantor & Herzenberg, 1993; Montecino-Rodriguez & Dorshkind, 2012; Kobayashi et al, 2023), and our data showed that B-1 B cells were present at WT levels in UREΔ/Δ mice through middle age. This was the case even though the initial wave of HSC independent yolk sac B-1 B-cell development is blocked in UREΔ/Δ mice (Montecino-Rodriguez et al, 2016). These results suggested that transient PU.1low fetal progenitors are the source of most B-1 B cells in the adult. In contrast to maintenance of conventional B-2 B cells that require continual input from the bone marrow, B-1 B cells are a self-renewing population (Kantor et al, 1995). Thus, once B-1 B cells are generated, such as from transient fetal progenitors, there is no need for further de novo B-1 B-cell production. This conclusion is in accord with the aforementioned report from Hao and Rajewsky showing that the B-1 compartment is intact in mice with a block in adult B-cell development (Hao & Rajewsky, 2001).

Our conclusion that B-1 B cells in the adult are derived from transient fetal progenitors is at odds with the identification of cells in adult bone marrow with B-1 potential (Berland & Wortis, 2002; Düber et al, 2009; Esplin et al, 2009), and a recent lineage tracing study which concluded that there was extensive postnatal production of B-1a B cells (Vergani et al, 2022). It is important to note that the latter study examined bone marrow from 19 d old mice. However, because some fetal stem and progenitor cells (Bowie et al, 2007), which include CD19+ CD45R(B220)− B-1 B-cell progenitors (Montecino-Rodriguez et al, 2006), are present in appreciable numbers in the weeks after birth, those fetal progenitors were likely time stamped in the lineage tracing study. In support of this possibility, we showed that HSCs and common lymphoid progenitors from 2.5-wk–old mice efficiently generated B-1 B cells but B-1 potential from stem and progenitor cells was significantly attenuated in 15-wk–old young adult mice (Barber et al, 2011) indicating that marrow cells from older mice have limited B-1 potential. Nevertheless, the possibility that B-1 progenitors in postnatal bone marrow produced some B-1 B cells throughout life cannot be excluded. It is interesting in this regard that, in contrast to the PerC in which the number of B-1 B cells was similar in UREΔ/Δ and WT mice, they were reduced in the SPL of the former animals by middle age. This observation raises the possibility that the B-1 B-cell compartment in the spleen, but not the peritoneal cavity, is replenished by adult B-1 progenitors after birth.

We observed that a robust compartment of memory/activated B and T cells had established in young and middle-aged UREΔ/Δ mice, particularly in the gut. The intestines are colonized by lymphocytes in utero (Spencer et al, 1986; Golby et al, 2002; Schreurs et al, 2019; Stras et al, 2019), and our data suggested that transient PU.1low fetal progenitors were a source of these B and T cells. The intestines are a front line immune tissue continually exposed to antigens from the diet and bacteria (Mowat & Agace, 2014), and the infant is exposed to microbial challenge in that tissue immediately after birth. Thus, there is a need to rapidly establish immunity in the gut, and we propose that a major role of the B and T cells generated early in life from transient PU.1low progenitors is to do so. The fact that there was significant colonization of B and T cells in the SI and LI in young UREΔ/Δ mice is consistent with this view. The data further demonstrated that memory cells derived from PU.1low progenitors were retained long-term in the intestines. However, the decline in the number of CD8+ T cells in the LI of middle-aged UREΔ/Δ mice was not as significant as was observed for CD4+ T cells. Whether this occurred because they are stem-like CD8 T cells that are maintained because of persistent antigen exposure (Lin et al, 2016; Gill et al, 2023; Humblin et al, 2023), which would be encountered in the large bowel, remains to be determined.

Whether the activated, memory, and class-switched cIgA+ B cells in the intestines of UREΔ/Δ mice were derived from B-1 and/or B-2 B cells requires further study, and this has been a controversial issue. Some reports (Kroese et al, 1989; Murakami et al, 1994; Macpherson et al, 2000; Kunisawa et al, 2007), including two recent lineage tracing studies (Vergani et al, 2022; Tellier et al, 2024), indicated the potential of B-1 B cells to make a contribution to intestinal immunity whereas others indicate that they do not do so (Boursier et al, 2002; Hamada et al, 2002; Thurnheer et al, 2003; Jiang et al, 2004; Roy et al, 2013). We could not optimize a reliable phenotyping protocol to assess whether the cIgA+ cells we identified in the SI and LI of UREΔ/Δ mice had a B-1 or B-2 B-cell origin. It will ultimately be important to develop approaches to do so to establish the proportion of B cells in the gut that have a B-1 versus B-2 origin.

A limitation of the UREΔ/Δ mouse model is that, in the absence of competition from B and T cells produced in the adult wave of lymphopoiesis, the fetal derived B- and T-activated/memory populations defined herein might establish and survive longer than they would in WT mice in which adult B and T cells are present. However, a direct comparison of our data with the results of Vergani et al (2022) suggests that this is not the case. Those investigators showed that IgA+ plasma cells derived from fetal/neonatal progenitors were maintained in the SI through at least 18 mo of age; this was the case even though adult lymphopoiesis was intact. However, the frequency of the time stamped IgA+ plasma cells had declined by ∼50% in 12-mo–old mice. We compared the number of IgA+ cells in the small intestine of 4–20 and 22–46-wk–old UREΔ/Δ mice and found, similar to what Vergani et al reported, there was also a ∼50% decline in their number by middle age. Thus, the IgA+ cells in the SI of UREΔ/Δ mice behaved similarly to what was found in mice in which adult lymphopoiesis was intact. Vergani et al could not determine if the decline in IgA+ cells they observed was because of the fact that those cells had a limited life span or because there was competition from B cells generated during adult lymphopiesis. As adult B-cell development is blocked in adult UREΔ/Δ mice, our results indicate that there is a gradual loss of IgA+ cells in the small intestine that is mostly because of their life span. Thus, a consistent picture develops when the results from different mouse models are integrated.

Taken together, our results demonstrated that memory and activated B and T cells that are the progeny of transient PU.1low fetal progenitors colonized multiple secondary lymphoid tissues, including the intestines, and further suggested that they contributed to the adult immune system through at least middle age. However, UREΔ/Δ mice were generally lymphopenic, indicating that a replete adult immune system is dependent on B and T cells generated from adult stem and progenitor cells. Nevertheless, our data indicated that the adult immune system is constituted by cells derived from progenitors with a differential dependence on the Spi1 pioneer transcription factor. These results parallel what has been observed for macrophage development where the Myb transcription factor is required for the development of monocytes and macrophages from definitive adult HSCs but is dispensable for the emergence of tissue resident macrophages from transient yolk sac progenitors (Schulz et al, 2012). These observations indicate that the composition of the adult immune system can only be understood from the perspective of layered immune system development and the fact that stem and progenitors arising in transient and sustained waves of development generate B- and T-cell progeny through distinctly regulated genetic pathways.