SIG Prioritizes Investing in Human Capital for Sustainable Future

The Solomon Islands Government emphasized the critical importance of investing in human capital to drive equitable and sustainable growth amid climate change, health crises, and other development challenges facing island nations.

Speaking on the margins of the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) in Antigua and Barbuda on May 30, Solomon Islands Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Fiona Indu emphasized that the country’s greatest asset lies in the knowledge, skills, and health of its people.

“Empowering our adolescents and youth is key to ensuring their meaningful contribution to the prosperity of our economy and nation-building process,” stated Ms. Indu.

“By investing in education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and gender equality, we aim to unleash the potential of our youth and reap a demographic dividend that drives equitable and sustainable growth, peace, and a healthy population.”

Despite being impacted by climate change, natural disasters, pandemic shocks, and other socio-economic challenges, Solomon Islands remains resolute in addressing interconnected issues such as non-communicable diseases, teenage pregnancies, gender-based violence, and maternal health concerns.

Ms. Indu highlighted the Solomon Islands National Population Policy (2017-2026) as providing a framework for sustainable and inclusive social development, with a focus on home-grown youth empowerment initiatives.

On climate change and disaster risk management, the government will continue strengthening community resilience by addressing the nexus between climate, humanitarian, and development actions, while considering the specific needs of women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

The country’s Deputy Representative to the UN also underscored the importance of financing the data for development agenda to enable evidence-based policymaking and programming.

“While we remain resolved in addressing these issues, we believe the partnership and support from the international community can enhance our efforts,” said Ms. Indu. “The new Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for Small Islands Developing States (ABAS) has given us the impetus to refocus and recommit efforts to build stronger human capital and create thriving communities and economies in SIDS.”

The Solomon Islands commitment to sustainable development is steadfast, rooted in investing in its people, particularly the youth, as the driving force for a prosperous and resilient future.

The Solomon Islands delegation to the 4th International Conference on SIDS includes Head of Delegation and Solomon Islands Permanent Representative to the United Nations H.E. Jane Waetara, Mrs. Nichola Namo, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC), Mrs. Margaret Moveni, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Treasury, Ms. Fiona Indu, Deputy Permanent Representative at the Permanent Mission of the Solomon Islands to the United Nations, Mr. Samuel Wara, Director of the Development Cooperation Division within MNPDC, and Mr. John Kemakeza, Chief Desk Officer within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

MNPDC Press