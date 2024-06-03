DLNR News Release – KEʻEHI SMALL BOAT HARBOR BOAT RAMP REPAIR BEGINS

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

June 3, 2024

KEʻEHI SMALL BOAT HARBOR BOAT RAMP REPAIR BEGINS

(HONOLULU) – Repair work has begun on the Keʻehi Small Boat Harbor boat ramp. The scope of work includes the installation of a new aluminum framed loading dock with plastic lumber fenders and fiber-reinforced plastic decking, as well as a new concrete abutment.

One lane of the boat ramp will remain open during construction. The entire boat ramp will be closed on concrete pour days and when the contractor is using a crane to lower the new dock onto the piles (approximately one week total). Boaters may use the Sand Island Boat Ramp across Sand Island Access Road bridge on days the Keʻehi boat ramp is closed.

American Marine Corporation is the contractor on the project. The $ 601,00 project is expected to be completed by July 12, 2024.

