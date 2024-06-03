Renowned Author Kerry J. Kirby Announces New Podcast Exploring Life-Changing Experiences and Basketball Adventures
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerry J. Kirby, author of the critically acclaimed book "London: Year for the Ages," is set to launch a new podcast that delves into his personal journey of self-discovery and his thrilling adventures in basketball. The podcast, titled "Kerry's Corner," will premiere on July 31st and will be available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.
In "London: Year for the Ages," Kirby shared his transformative experiences during his time in London, where he navigated the challenges of growing up, overcoming life-changing incidents, and finding his true self. His new podcast will build upon this narrative, offering listeners a deeper look into his personal growth and the lessons he learned along the way.
In addition to exploring his life-changing experiences, Kirby will also share his exciting adventures in basketball. As a passionate advocate for empowering females through sports, he has traveled the world, training and mentoring young women in various countries, including China and Jerusalem. These experiences have not only shaped his perspective on life but have also inspired him to share his story with others.
"Kerry's Corner" will feature a mix of storytelling, interviews with special guests, and insightful discussions on topics such as self-discovery, perseverance, and the power of sports to bring people together. Each episode will be approximately 30-45 minutes long and will be released biweekly.
"I'm thrilled to share my story and the lessons I've learned with a wider audience through 'Kerry's Corner,'" said Kirby. "My experiences in London and on the basketball court have taught me valuable life lessons that I believe can inspire and motivate others. I'm excited to connect with listeners and share my journey with them."
To stay updated on the latest episodes and behind-the-scenes insights, follow Kerry J. Kirby on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
**About Kerry J. Kirby**
Kerry J. Kirby is a renowned author, motivational speaker, and basketball enthusiast. His book "London: Year for the Ages" has received widespread acclaim for its poignant portrayal of self-discovery and personal growth. Through his writing and speaking engagements, Kirby aims to inspire and empower individuals to overcome life's challenges and pursue their passions.
**Contact Information**
For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Kerry J. Kirby, please contact at info@kerryjkirby.com or stay tuned on his website.
Simon Marks
