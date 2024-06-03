Selah Moonie Releases New Hit Song "All I Want Is You"

Selah Moonie "All I Want Is You" Cover Art

Selah Moonie is blending love and friendship with her Bahamian roots with new hit single, "All I Want Is You."

This song feels like a comforting hug from someone you deeply care about.” — Crystal

NASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE, BAHAMAS, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned artist Selah Moonie is excited to announce the release of her new single, “All I Want Is You,” released on May 17th, 2024. This touching love song, which speaks to the profound bonds of friendship and love, is a testament to Selah’s musical prowess and emotional depth.

“All I Want Is You” is a melodic masterpiece that envelops listeners in a warm, soothing embrace. Selah’s soulful vocals are complemented by a delicate, rhythmic arrangement, creating a track that is both timeless and contemporary. The song's lyrics, filled with heartfelt sincerity, resonate deeply with anyone who considers their best friend as their true love.

The single’s production quality is impeccable, reflecting Selah’s dedication to her craft. The instrumentation is subtle yet impactful, allowing her voice to shine and convey the song’s emotional core. Listening to “All I Want Is You,” one can’t help but feel a sense of intimacy and connection, making it a perfect anthem for love and friendship.

About Selah Moonie

Selah Moonie, born Selah Halie Simone Poitier, is a native of Nassau, Bahamas. Her musical journey began as a self-taught musician and church pianist, eventually earning her a scholarship to perform with The Bahamas National Symphony Orchestra at age 15 on bass. Selah's extensive training includes studies at The University of The Bahamas, Berklee College of Music, where she graduated with a B.M. in Jazz Performance, and Music Business studies at the Musician’s Institute in Hollywood, CA.

Selah's career highlights include winning The Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism’s songwriting competition, receiving praise for her unique artistry, performance and songwriting skills from Grammy Award-winning artists such as India Arie, Dianne Reeves and Terri Lyne Carrington, opening up for Hollywood Rock & Roll Hall of Famers George Clinton & The Parliament Funkadelic, and performing at music festivals and prestigious venues across the U.S. Her music, influenced by legends like Nina Simone, Dianne Reeves, Exuma, Prince, and Bob Marley, is a blend of various genres, showcasing her versatility and unique sound.

Despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks, including visa issues and finding herself homeless during the global pandemic in LA, a resilient Selah regrouped and founded her band, The Liberation Village in 2022, her entertainment, management and production company Poitier Entertainment in 2023 to manage her band and son, and this year, she launched and signed herself to her Independent record label, Halie Moon Records to release new music globally. Selah’s mission to heal and liberate through music is evident in every note she plays and sings.

For more information about Selah Moonie and her new single “All I Want Is You,” please visit www.selahmoonie.com.

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2DRu0euti8kiQBkwANctxn

"All I Want Is You" Official Lyric Video