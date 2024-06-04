Living a Conscious Life: front cover Author Don Johnson

From erections to enlightenment, no subject is off limits in this collection of culturally relevant and practical essays by a former monk, now executive coach

Don provides an easy-to-follow framework for living a more intentional life. By consciously unpacking mindsets, attitudes, and beliefs, he gives you the tools to take control of your holistic destiny.” — Lisa Earle McLeod, bestselling author of Selling with Noble Purpose

SelectBooks publishers are very pleased to announce the upcoming publication of Living a Conscious Life: How to Find Peace, Wholeness, and Freedom in a Chaotic World by Donald (Don) E. Johnson (June 4, 2024; ISBN: 978-1-59079-562-0), an innovative, spiritually minded self-help book offering profound, prescriptive advice with a practical footing across a wide expanse of human experience. Grounded yet uplifting, factual yet inspiring, it can be considered a "user's manual for human beings" in its broad reach of topics, its depth of meaningful insights, and the transformation it brings to its readers.From his time as a practicing Buddhist monk to his success as a business consultant and life-coach, Don Johnson has brought a deep reverence to the diverse textures of his life experience in order to master the art of being human through awareness. Over the years, he has collected numerous incisive tools of consciousness to help bring success to every area of life. Not shying from difficult topics, in Living a Conscious Life, he delivers a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind guide to achieving perhaps the most-valuable goal in life: peace within oneself and success in the world.The book weaves together wisdom, humor, simple exercises and daily practices, and provocative questions to provide a read that is accessible, entertaining, easy to identify with, and profoundly effective.Living a Conscious Life is written for professionals who want to advance their careers in a way that elevates their life experience—they want to be more effective in meetings, bring out the best in their co-workers, manage with strength and inspiration rather than power, and keep their hearts open.Living a Conscious Life is written for those who want to create more harmony at home with their loved ones, bringing into play proven methods that nurture communication and engagement to bring about uniquely positive outcomes.Living a Conscious Life is written for parents and others who want help finding a sustainable peace within themselves, even as life—outside the home and often within it—has gotten more chaotic, distracting, distressing, and antagonistic than ever.Living a Conscious Life is written for singles who want an accessible resource to give them practical, repeatable, real-life tools so they can establish a new "normal" of peace in their lives. It is for those who feel stuck and unfulfilled, who want to break free personally and professionally and get from life the best that it has to offer.About Living a Conscious Life Lisa Earle McLeod, bestselling author of Selling with Noble Purpose wrote, "In this entertaining book, Don Johnson provides an easy-to-follow framework for living a more intentional life. By consciously unpacking mindsets, attitudes, and beliefs, Don gives you the tools to take control of your holistic destiny." Carolyn Taylor, author of Walking the Talk: Building a Culture for Success applauded Don's book as "a wonderful, practical companion to a path of personal growth, which when followed will lead to better choices, better outcomes, and greater well-being for self and those around us."David Gerken, a meditation and mindfulness teacher, and former writer for the West Wingtelevision series stated, "With the world where it is today, nothing is more critical than becoming more conscious. Don Johnson's beautifully written book will help people do just that."Donald E. Johnson is a former business, and sales leader turned writer, transformational coach, and leadership consultant. He is a top writer on Medium.com, where he shares life stories and lessons learned on his journey in and out of chaos with his large following. He is also the founder of the Integria Group, a boutique consulting firm offering transformative coaching, conscious leadership, and team-building solutions. https://www.integriagroup.com . Don resides in Edinburgh, Scotland.Johnsons has also launched his own podcast , Living a Conscious Life: The PODCAST which is available now on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts, and most other standard podcast distribution services.The book, Living a Conscious Life is scheduled for release on June 4, 2024 and will be available wherever books or ebooks are sold.

