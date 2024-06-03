Submit Release
Mission ready always

Tech. Sgt. Stephen Holland, a fire team leader assigned to the 910th Security Forces Squadron, checks the perimeter of an area during a training exercise at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, Ohio, May 4, 2024. The purpose of this functional-level readiness exercise is to train, develop and deploy agile combat support elements in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment.

Mission ready always

