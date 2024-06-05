US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Offers the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Direct Access to the Nation's Top Attorneys for a No-Nonsense Plan for Much Better Compensation

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma call us at 866-714-6466. We want to make certain you receive the best compensation-it might be millions.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are do not want a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma or their family to make the huge mistake of ordering 'free' packages or calculators on the Internet--unless they want to create a lawyer stampede with non-stop unsolicited phone calls. Everyone calling will tell you they are the world's greatest mesothelioma attorney-which typically will not be true.

"We have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for nearly two decades and we know most of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys-and they have decades worth of experience assisting US Navy Veterans with this rare cancer. Mesothelioma compensation is a one-shot deal-if you hire lawyers that are incompetent or are inexperienced it might cost the Navy Veteran with this rare cancer or their family hundreds of thousands of dollars or more as we are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466."

The Advocate is especially reaching out to Navy Veterans who now have mesothelioma anywhere in the USA who were assigned to a ship's engine room, or repair crew, a crew member on a submarine, or a Navy Veteran who spent time on their ship or submarine while it was in a shipyard for repairs. The financial compensation for a Navy Veteran like this might exceed a million dollars. They say, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We want to make certain you receive the best compensation."

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

* "Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note: "We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-and as we say all the time we want these people to receive the best possible financial compensation results. For more information a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members are welcome to call us anytime at 866-714-6466."