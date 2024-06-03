Author and Motivational Speaker Bob Kuykendall Announces New Book "Links to Life: A Son's Reflection"
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and motivational speaker Bob Kuykendall is pleased to announce the upcoming release of his book, "Links to Life: A Son's Reflection," on August 1, 2024.
According to Kuykendall, "Links to Life" recounts meaningful life lessons he learned from his father over the years and how they can inspire readers to live more purposeful, impactful lives. Though centered around the game of golf, the book's themes of confidence, perseverance, and finding guidance will resonate broadly with readers.
"Some of life's deepest lessons emerge from everyday moments and conversations, whether on the golf course or elsewhere," said Kuykendall. "I'm excited to share the wisdom my father imparted and how it shaped my outlook."
With 26 years' experience as a Special Agent and Public Information Officer with the U.S. Government, Kuykendall draws from his diverse background in impactful keynote speeches. "Links to Life offers a personal glimpse into the foundations of my worldview," he said, "and will hopefully inspire readers of all ages."
The book is now available for pre-order on Kuykendall's website and will be released nationwide on August 1, 2024.
For interviews or more information, contact Bob Kuykendall at Bob@BobKuykendall.com or call 205-413-0600.
For updates, follow Bob Kuykendall on Social Media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1bobkuykendall
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/1BobKuykendall/
About the Author:
Bob Kuykendall is an author and public speaker based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through impactful storytelling, he shares lessons from his background in law enforcement and public service.
Visit www.BobKuykendall.com for details.
BobKuykendall.com
Bob Kuykendall
+1 205-413-0600
Bob@BobKuykendall.com