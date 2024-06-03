Attorney General Hilgers Joins Letter Challenging the American Bar Association’s Diversity and Inclusion Standard
News Provided By
June 03, 2024, 21:37 GMT
You just read:
Attorney General Hilgers Joins Letter Challenging the American Bar Association’s Diversity and Inclusion Standard
News Provided By
June 03, 2024, 21:37 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Attorney General Hilgers Joins Letter Challenging the American Bar Association’s Diversity and Inclusion Standard
Attorney General Hilgers Leads Comment Opposing New Biden Administration Rule Increasing Costs of Stoves and OvensView All Stories From This Source