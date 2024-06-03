Hardin County’s Kim Melson Obtains Administrator of Elections Certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins recently recognized Hardin County Administrator of Elections Kim Melson for passing the Administrator of Elections Certification Exam.

“Congratulations to Kim Melson on earning her state certification,” said Secretary Hargett. “Kim’s strong desire to fulfill this requirement and meet the highest standards will benefit the citizens of Hardin County.”

Administered by the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections in Nashville, the exam is held at least once yearly. This rigorous written assessment contains questions based on statutory requirements, ranging from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.

“Kim’s hard work and her successful completion of this exam prepare her well to serve,” Goins said. “I appreciate Kim’s dedication to ensuring Hardin County’s elections are secure, accurate, and trustworthy.”

Before taking the certification exam, election administrators must complete a training process covering 40 different topics related to election law. By passing the exam, these election administrators demonstrate they have the knowledge and training to administer election laws in their respective communities successfully.

“I am grateful to have passed this important exam and to have obtained my certification,” said Melson. “I look forward to serving our citizens with integrity as we continue our efforts to achieve a free and fair electoral process later this year.”

Tennessee has been ranked number one in election integrity for three consecutive years. For more information about Tennessee elections, please visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

