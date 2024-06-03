RUNWAY SAFETY MODIFICATIONS PLANNED AT LĪHU‘E AIRPORT

Main Posted on Jun 3, 2024 in Airports News

LĪHU‘E – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is preparing to conduct construction activities at Runway 3-21 at the Līhu‘e Airport (LIH). Starting Monday, June 10, 2024, until Friday, June 14, 2024, the section of unimproved road from Ahukini Road to Ninini Point (Beach Road) closest to the start of the runway will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles. The portion of Beach Road that is not immediately adjacent to Runway 3-21 may be accessed via Ninini Point Street.

Access to Beach Road from Ahukini Road will be reopened for pedestrian use on Saturday, June 15, 2024, but will remain closed to vehicles through Sunday, January 5, 2026.

Starting Monday, July 15, 2024, until Thursday, July 18, 2024, Runway 3-21 will be closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. for the installation of a temporary jet blast deflector. Runway 17-35 will remain in service during the overnight work. Both runways will be operating normally outside of the night-work hours.

The closures are needed to incorporate runway safety modifications to Runway 3-21 to meet requirements established by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The installation of the temporary jet blast deflector is needed to allow construction activities to occur during the day, while allowing the daytime flight operations at Runway 3-21 to continue.

The construction activities on Runway 3-21 are a part of the Relocate Runway 3-21 Project to improve takeoff and taxiway operations at LIH by increasing the Runway Safety Area, extending Taxiway A, and installing new Light Emitting Diode (LED) runway and taxiway edge lights, LED airfield signage and new conduits and cabling. More information on the Relocate Runway 3-21 Project can be found at: https://us.planengage.com/hawaiiairports/page/Runway-0321-Runway-Safety-Area-Project .

Please note all work is weather permitting. HDOT has coordinated the runway closures and the phasing plan with the airlines and other partners to minimize impacts to flights.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline for information specific to their flights. HDOT appreciates the public’s patience while the needed work to ensure the safe operation of LIH is conducted.

###