Roving single lane closure on Kūʻihēlani Highway for pavement striping work

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be conducting roving single lane closures on Kūʻihēlani Highway (Route 380) between Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) and East Waikō Road from Wednesday, Aug. 27 through Friday, Sept. 5 for pavement striping work.

The striping work is scheduled for weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. There is no scheduled work on Monday, Sept. 1, due to the Labor Day holiday. Crews will rove between the project limits and will work in one direction at a time. At least one lane in each direction will remain open for through traffic at all times. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists should obey all traffic control devices including coning and signage.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

