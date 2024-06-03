Alice Gets Autodesk Integration for Automated Reporting
The Mad Botter Inc. Launches Alice: Automated Reporting Solution for Autodesk BuildingConnected & HubSpotTAMPA, FL, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mad Botter Inc, a leading provider of customizable automation software, today announced the launch of Alice’s Autodesk BuildingConnected integration. Alice is a groundbreaking solution that streamlines data reporting for the construction industry. Alice seamlessly integrates with Autodesk BuildingConnected and HubSpot, enabling construction companies to automate the creation of custom reports, saving valuable time and resources.
Key Benefits of Alice:
Automated Report Generation: Alice automatically pulls data from BuildingConnected and HubSpot, eliminating the need for manual input.
Customizable Reports: Users can easily create tailored reports to meet their specific needs, including project progress, financial summaries, and client updates.
Legacy System Support: Alice can be customized to communicate with even proprietary and legacy systems.
Improved Efficiency: By automating reporting, Alice significantly reduces the time and resources required for data analysis.
Enhanced Decision-Making: Alice provides accurate, up-to-date data, empowering teams to make informed decisions quickly.
"We're excited to bring Alice to the construction industry," added Michael Dominick, CEO of The Mad Botter Inc. "This solution has the potential to transform how construction companies manage data, leading to increased efficiency, better decision-making, and ultimately, greater success. The idea came from the repeated requests of our consulting clients, many of whom were experiencing the same struggles managing their data and getting useful reports created in a timely manner."
Alice is available now. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://alice.dev.
About The Mad Botter Inc.
The Mad Botter Inc. is a leading provider of customizable automation software for the construction industry, military and military contractors, and MRO providers. The company's mission is to empower organizations with innovative solutions that streamline workflows, improve efficiency, and drive business growth.
