Asure Powers New Payroll Tax Product for Vensure Employer Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, is pleased to announce a new agreement with Vensure Employer Solutions, a premier provider of HR technology and global business process outsourcing. This collaboration will introduce the PrismHR TAX platform, delivering comprehensive payroll tax management services for PrismHR clients and Vensure’s internal operations.



The new PrismHR TAX platform leverages Asure’s advanced payroll tax technology to reduce financial risk for companies while ensuring compliance with the latest federal, state, and local tax regulations. This platform enhances Vensure's already robust PrismHR technology portfolio, which includes Professional Employer Organization (PEO), Administrative Service Organization (ASO), and Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions.

“We are excited to collaborate with Vensure Employer Solutions to deliver a market-leading payroll tax management solution,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure Software. “Our Payroll Tax Management product is gaining significant market share by providing the compliance and scalability needed by large enterprises and HCM providers like Vensure. This agreement will enable Vensure and PrismHR clients to benefit from enhanced regulatory compliance and streamlined processes, ultimately saving time and simplifying payroll tax filings.”

Alex Campos, Chief Executive Officer of Vensure Employer Solutions, added, “The integration of the PrismHR TAX platform with our existing PrismHR technology creates a unique and powerful solution. This addition further solidifies our leadership position by offering a more comprehensive, fully integrated HR technology portfolio to businesses across North America.”

Asure’s financial strength and stability underpin this collaboration, ensuring that Vensure and PrismHR customers receive a reliable and effective approach to payroll tax management and compliance.

About Asure Software Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit asuresoftware.com .

About Vensure Employer Solutions Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, offering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 95,000 businesses and process over $135 billion in annual payroll. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps businesses streamline and grow with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. For more information, visit vensure.com .

About PrismHR A Vensure Employer Solutions company, PrismHR is dedicated to fueling the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. through its HR software, including PEO and HCM platforms. PrismHR’s ecosystem of HR service providers enables SMBs to manage payroll, benefits, and HR efficiently. Today, PrismHR software delivers world-class HR services to more than 80,000 organizations and over 2 million worksite employees, processing more than $80 billion in payroll each year. For more information, visit prismhr.com .

