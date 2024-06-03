Bouncing Baby Book Wins UK Book of Decade Award
An hilarious picture book, Baby Worries, has recently been awarded the UK Wishing Shelf Book Awards Book of the Decade for picture books.BLACKMANS BAY, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An hilarious picture book, Baby Worries, written by Frances Mackay has recently been awarded the UK Wishing Shelf Book Awards Book of the Decade for picture books for ages 6-8 years. The book was selected from all the Gold, Silver and Bronze medal winners from the previous 10 years.
The hero of the story is ‘Baby’ who meets his extended family for the first time and starts to worry what he might look like when he grows up. Will he inherit Uncle Max’s bushy eyebrows or Cousin Fern’s wild hair? The illustrator, Dotti Colvin, has captured Baby’s imagination perfectly with the kind of hilarious detail that will get the whole family giggling.
The author explains how she got the inspiration for the book:
“When my nephew brought his baby son to meet us at one of our family get togethers, the look on the baby’s face was hilarious. He looked at everyone with a very quizzical face as if to say, ‘Who on earth are you lot?’ and ‘What am I doing here?’. It set my own imagination spinning and Baby Worries was born.”
"A fantastically funny story filled with amazing artwork!
Highly recommended!"
-UK Wishing Shelf Book Awards
In today’s world which can be a bit uncertain and scary at times, we all need some light relief, and what better way to do this than to snuggle down together with a funny book that all the family can share.
