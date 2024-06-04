Travon Walker Foundation Hosts 2nd Annual Free Football Camp Presented by Big Peach GA
Growing up in Thomaston, GA, football provided me with countless opportunities, and I'm thrilled to pay it forward through this camp.”THOMASTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES , June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Travon Walker Foundation proudly announces the return of its highly anticipated free football camp, presented by Big Peach GA, for young athletes aged 11 to 18. Scheduled for June 15th, the camp promises an exciting experience filled with valuable football knowledge, hands-on instruction, and an abundance of fun in a positive environment.
— Walker
Travon Walker, NFL’s 2022 #1 overall draft pick, the starting outside linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars and a native of Thomaston, GA, will headline this exciting event. Alongside other NFL and collegiate football stars, Walker and his team of knowledgeable coaches, including University of Georgia football players, will provide participants with invaluable football insights and hands-on instruction. As the heart of the Travon Walker Foundation, Walker's commitment to youth empowerment transcends the football field. Through this camp, he aims to instill essential life skills, inspire leadership, and foster a sense of community among participants.
Camp activities will include engaging lectures, fundamental skill stations, exciting contests, and well-deserved awards. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure tailored instruction and appropriate levels of competition.
In addition to Big Peach GA, the camp is generously supported by platinum and gold sponsors Derrick Lewis of Raymond James; Chick-fil-A of Thomaston, GA; and Phillip Bell, State Farm Agent. Additional esteemed sponsors include USA Football, NFLPA Player Camp Partners, West Central Georgia Bank, Upson Regional Medical Center, Bodymedics, Regents Custom Builders, Fctry Lab, Woormz, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The camp will take place at Upson-Lee Middle School, providing a convenient and accessible location for participants and their families.
Secure your child's free ticket today and be a part of this transformative experience! Together, we're building brighter futures for the youth of tomorrow.
Autograph Signing Event
In addition to the Youth Football Camp, the Travon Walker Foundation will be hosting an autograph signing event the evening prior to the camp, on Friday June 14th from 6 - 8 PM. This will take place at the TownPlace Suites in Macon. The address is: 1550 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA 31204.
Travon Walker and 9 University of Georgia football players will be signing autographs throughout the evening for fans.
The event will allow fans to purchase 2 autographs from Travon Walker for $50, and 2 autographs from University of Georgia athletes for $25. Fans may purchase multiple tickets if they want more than 2 autographs. Proceeds will go to the Travon Walker Foundation to help further increase their ability to impact the community.
About The Travon Walker Foundation
Founded in 2023 by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker, and the NFL’s 2022 #1 draft pick, Travon Walker, The Travon Walker Foundation is committed to helping today’s youth to use their strengths to identify, plan, and pursue their passions. Through job creation, business and financial literacy education, youth sports programs, and purpose-driven real estate and community development – in Walker’s hometown of Thomaston, Georgia, and beyond – the foundation aims to improve the quality of life for young people while inspiring the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and community builders.
Learn more on our website: thetwfoundation.org
Andrew Savitz
The Travon Walker Foundation
Admin@thetwfoundation.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok