Global Tableware Collective (GTC) Along with Stolzle Lausitz Announce Steve Abourisk as Director of Business Development
Global Tableware Collective (GTC) is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Abourisk to its team as Director of Business Development.
Steve's appointment as Director of Business Development at GTC is a strategic move that underlines our commitment to delivering the highest quality tableware products to the food service industry.”YOUNGSTOWN , OHIO, UNITED STATES , June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Tableware Collective (GTC) is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Abourisk to its team as Director of Business Development. Abourisk will develop GTC's representative network and grow dealer relationships.
— Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager at Global Tableware Collective.
Abourisk, a seasoned professional with over 30 years in the hospitality industry, brings a wealth of experience and unique qualifications to his role at GTC. His career, dedicated to working for tabletop manufacturers, has been marked by a relentless focus on delivering exceptional product performance and quality service. This makes him an ideal fit for GTC's growth strategy, instilling confidence in our ability to expand and enhance our offerings.
"Steve's appointment as Director of Business Development at GTC is a strategic move that underlines our commitment to delivering the highest quality tableware products to the food service industry. His extensive experience and exceptional track record in the hospitality industry will be instrumental as we expand our reach and enhance our product offerings. We are confident that his efforts to develop a robust rep network and foster strong dealer relations will significantly contribute to our growth. We are thrilled to welcome Steve Abourisk to the GTC and Stolzle team," states Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager.
"I am excited to join Global Tableware Collective and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and innovation," remarked Steve Abourisk, Director of Business Development. "I am passionate about delivering exceptional product performance and quality service. Stolzle Lausitz aligns perfectly with that philosophy. I will focus on developing a robust rep network and fostering strong dealer relations to establish new hospitality brands in the USA market. Together, we will uphold GTC's commitment to excellence and drive our growth forward."
About Global Tableware Collective
Global Tableware Collective (GTC) is a pioneering initiative dedicated to empowering under-represented brands in the hospitality industry. By uniting under one umbrella, GTC offers these brands access to resources, expertise, and distribution channels, enabling them to grow nationally in a competitive marketplace. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and authenticity, GTC aims to redefine the standards of excellence in the hospitality industry.
For more information about Global Tableware Collective and its offerings, visit www.globaltablewarecollective.com or contact marketing@globaltablewarecollective.com.
Dino Mitsos
Global Tableware Collective
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram