“Tactical Empathy” Wins Gold at the 45th Telly Awards

Tactical Empathy Presented By Abundance Studios®

Award-Winning Documentary Showcases the Life of Former FBI Lead International Kidnapping Negotiator Chris Voss

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The documentary film “Tactical Empathy,” produced by DNA Films, has received the Gold Telly Award for Documentary: Long Form (Above 40 Minutes) — Non-Broadcast. The film delves into the life and career of Chris Voss, the former lead international kidnapping negotiator for the FBI, who has spent decades refining the tools and techniques necessary to negotiate when stakes are at their highest.

Directed by the acclaimed Nick Nanton, “Tactical Empathy” provides an in-depth look at Voss’s remarkable career and his transition from high-stakes negotiations with international criminals to teaching essential negotiation skills through his company, The Black Swan Group.

"In 'Tactical Empathy,' we explore how the principles of negotiation and empathy can transform lives, from critical negotiations to everyday problems,” said Chris Voss. “My goal is for viewers to see their own ability to tackle challenges with confidence and skill. We're grateful for the Telly Award recognition in sharing this message."

Director Nick Nanton also expressed his excitement about the award: “Working on ‘Tactical Empathy’ was an incredible journey. Chris’s story is not only compelling but also deeply inspiring. We aimed to capture the essence of his experiences and the invaluable lessons he has to offer, and this award validates our efforts. I'm grateful to the entire team and our producers for their unwavering support.”

The film was made possible thanks to the dedicated efforts of the funding of Abundance Studios’ Executive Producers (Peter D'Arruda, Chuck McDowell, Didi Wong, Lee Richter, Chris Wiser, Kevin Hodes, Daniel Mangena, Timothy J. Schmidt Sr., Timothy Charles Ross, Perminder Chohan, Michael Reza) and Producers (Craig Lack, Richard Tyler, Julie Meates, Dr. Teri Rouse, Jennifer Perri).

About Chris Voss and The Black Swan Group

Chris Voss is a former lead international kidnapping negotiator for the FBI and the founder of The Black Swan Group. His extensive experience in high-stakes negotiations has positioned him as a leading expert in the field. Through The Black Swan Group, Voss teaches practical negotiation skills that can be applied in personal and business contexts, helping individuals and organizations achieve better outcomes.

About Abundance Studios®

Abundance Studios® is a cause-based studio committed to raising awareness around critical issues the society is facing as well as sharing the stories of the most inspiring people in the world. With a commitment to excellence in storytelling and cinematic quality, the studio strives to inform, inspire, and drive positive change through its films.