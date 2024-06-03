Atlanta Group Hosts the First and Only Expo for the SuperSize Community and Patients Battling Lymphedema and Lipedema

No More Sitting on the Sidelines of Life. The SuperSize Your Life Expo Empowers Marginalized Groups to Live Lives They Can be Proud Of!

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are thrilled to announce two monumental events dedicated to celebrating and uplifting the Super Plus-Size Community and raising awareness for Lipedema and Lymphedema: The Butterfly Ball Black-Tie Gala and the SuperSize Your Life (SSYL) Expo. Organized by JPS Events, these events aim to inspire, uplift, and empower, these marginalized communities to live lives they are proud of.Butterfly Ball Black-Tie Gala: A Night of Elegance and EmpowermentDate: Thursday, June 27, 2024Location: 2000 Century Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30345, USAJoin us for an unforgettable evening at the Butterfly Ball Black-Tie Gala, a distinguished fundraiser dedicated to increasing research, treatment, and awareness of Lipedema and Lymphedema. This glamorous event promises a night of celebration, solidarity, and hope, featuring:• Lavish Dinner: Indulge in an exquisite dining experience.• Live Entertainment: Enjoy performances that uplift and inspire.• Inspiring Speeches: Hear from advocates and medical professionals.• Powerful Stories: Witness the resilience of individuals who battle these conditions daily.All proceeds from the Butterfly Ball will be donated to Brylan's Feat Foundation and the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) . As June is Lipedema Awareness Month, this event serves as a crucial platform to shed light on these often-overlooked conditions and support ongoing research and treatment initiatives. SuperSize Your Life Expo : Celebrating the Super Plus-Size CommunityDates: Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30, 2024Location: 2000 Century Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30345, USASSYL Expo is the first and only expo designed to uplift the Super Plus-Size Community (individuals wearing size 26+ and weighing 350lbs or more) and those living with Lipedema and Lymphedema. Highlights of this groundbreaking event include:• Informative Workshops: Expert-led sessions on managing Lipedema and Lymphedema, nutrition, mental health, and self-care.• Exhibitor Booths: A diverse array of vendors showcasing products and services tailored to the Super Plus-Size Community.• Inspirational Speakers: Leading advocates, medical professionals, and individuals sharing their stories of overcoming significant challenges.Join UsWe invite everyone to join us in making a difference. Whether you are part of the Super Plus-Size Community, a loved one, a medical professional, or simply a supporter of our cause, your presence at the Butterfly Ball and SSYL Expo will help drive change and foster a more inclusive and supportive society.For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit ssylexpo.com. Together, we can uplift and empower the Super Plus-Size Community and bring much-needed attention to Lipedema and Lymphedema.Sponsorship and Exhibitor OpportunitiesWe welcome sponsorships, exhibitors, and swag bag items that offer positive benefits for the Super Plus-Size Community and those living with Lipedema and Lymphedema. This is a unique opportunity for businesses and organizations to showcase their commitment to inclusivity and support for these demographics. For more information about the Butterfly Ball Black-Tie Gala, the SuperSize Your Life Expo, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit our website at ssylexpo.com or contact us at: (943) 244-8025 or colab@ssylexpo.com.About SSYL ExpoThe SuperSize Your Life Expo is dedicated to uplifting the Super Plus-Size Community by promoting health, wellness, and a supportive environment. Our mission is to celebrate life at every size and provide resources, inspiration, and community for those wearing size 26+, weighing 350 lbs+, and living with Lipedema and Lymphedema.Join us for these remarkable events and be part of a movement that celebrates strength, health, and wellness at every size.