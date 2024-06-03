Davis Wright Tremaine Honored for Diversity Excellence by LPL Financial

JUNE 3, 2024 – LPL Financial LLC today announced that Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is the winner of the company's 2024 Law Firm Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Recognition Award.

The award recognizes a law firm that has "demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to advancing DEIB in the legal profession."

"We are honored to be recognized by LPL as we work to advance our shared commitment to DEI," said Yusuf Zakir, Davis Wright's chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. "We must continue to intentionally drive this work with the recognition that diverse teams offer the best results for our clients. While we still have much work to do, we're grateful for the support and partnership of LPL along this journey."

"We're proud to serve as a trusted advisor to LPL," said Elizabeth Davis, co-chair of the financial services practice at Davis Wright. "We look forward to a continued partnership to advance the company's success and to expand opportunity in the legal profession."

LPL, a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer, launched its awards program for outside counsel last year as part of its partnership with the American Bar Association and the ABA Commission on Racial and Ethnic Diversity in the Profession. The awards are designed to promote diversity in the legal profession and expand opportunities for diverse professionals at all levels.

LPL selects winners on a variety of qualifications, including the proactive promotion of issues related to DEIB among peers and within the firm. Community outreach efforts and support of legal associations, community groups, nonprofits and educational institutions are also vital components of the judging criteria. Other activities recognized in the selection process were community service, pro bono work, professional development, hiring practices, or programs that support inclusion and help foster a culture of belonging.

In addition to recognizing a law firm, LPL also annually honors an individual with its Diversity Champion Award. Davis Wright congratulates this year's winner, Jules W. Carter, an associate attorney at Moore & Van Allen PLLC in Charlotte, NC.

About Davis Wright Tremaine

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is an AmLaw 100 law firm with more than 600 lawyers representing clients based throughout the United States and around the world. Learn more at www.dwt.com/dei.