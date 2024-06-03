Ka La‘i Ola – The Place of Peaceful Recovery

Posted on Jun 3, 2024 in Main

Governor Josh Green, M.D. announced a new partnership with HomeAid Hawai‘i to build Ka La‘i Ola, a project that will create 450 units for wildfire survivors on Maui who were not eligible for FEMA assistance. Ka La‘i Ola is the largest interim housing development announced for Maui wildfire survivors to date.

The state Department of Human Services leases the project’s 57 acres in the Leiali‘i area from the Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corporation. After five years, the state will commit the land and permanent infrastructure provided by the development, to the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL). This will fast-track DHHL development for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries by 17 years.

Governor Green shared, “We know that survivors are still suffering and this will help take care of our people. Ka La‘i Ola represents one of many collaborative efforts to provide access to safe and secure temporary housing for our most vulnerable households. We are committed to a sensitive response that respects the dignity of every individual and family involved as they work to rebuild their lives.”