Relentless Magazine Unveils Spring Print Issue Featuring Mihaela Schwartzenberg
Monaco – [May 2024] – Relentless Magazine published latest spring print issue at the Monaco Formula OneLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relentless Magazine is thrilled to announce the release of its latest spring print issue, spotlighting the incredible Mihaela Schwartzenberg on the cover.
This 140-page glossy magazine is packed with captivating interviews, news, events, high fashion, travel destinations, automotive insights, and lifestyle features.
Mihaela Schwartzenberg, a proud Monaco resident for 17 years, graces the cover of this special issue. Mihaela is a renowned Romanian businesswoman, television host and producer, social activist, bestselling author, and columnist. Her illustrious career includes being a six-year jury member for Romania’s Got Talent, owner of a cutting-edge software startup, and a goodwill ambassador for prestigious organizations like United Way Worldwide, Hospice House of Hope, and Save the Children. She is also the founder of the charitable children’s assistance foundation Fundația Ayan. Mihaela has hosted and produced popular programs including Lucky Star, Gala, Punem Pariu că-i vara, Ferma, and Uite cine dansează (Pro TV).
Editor in chief James W Phillips said 'I'm very excited to publish this latest issue. Mihaela is a powerful, successful woman, but also absolutely lovely with an incredible career, and it's a pleasure to showcase her life and causes close to her heart, launching at the world famous, Monaco Formula One. This issue has everything from astronauts, CEO's, artists, a princess, to the incredible life story of an ex Royal Marine Commando sniper and our Academy Awards special photo-feature.
Relentless Magazine is distributed in 5-star hotels, members clubs, Eurostar, private jets, airport lounges, and corporate offices and along the French Riviera. This wide distribution ensures that our exclusive content reaches a discerning and influential audience.
Special thanks to @lavillamonaco and @jessicastockmann for their support.
