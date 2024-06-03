K&P REMODELING - PEOPLE AND COMMUNITY FIRST AT THIS HOME IMPROVEMENT COMPANY

K&P Remodeling: Expanding Excellence Across 11 States with a Commitment to Community

LEXINGTON, KY, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K&P Remodeling, a premier local company renowned for its expertise in closet organization, custom window replacement, and kitchen remodels, is proud to announce its continued expansion and unwavering dedication to community service.

Operating across 11 states, K&P Remodeling remains committed to not only enhancing homes but also uplifting the communities they serve.

At the heart of K&P Remodeling’s mission is a profound commitment to community and people. The company has recently supported God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, KY, a remarkable organization striving to end hunger in central and eastern Kentucky. By partnering with God’s Pantry, K&P Remodeling aims to make a tangible impact in the fight against hunger, ensuring that families in need receive the support they deserve.

"We believe that a successful business is built not only on quality services but also on the strength of the community it serves," said Michael Baer, Chief Culture and Community Outreach Officer at K&P Remodeling. "Our partnership with God’s Pantry Food Bank exemplifies our dedication to giving back and supporting those in need. We encourage others to visit godspantry.org to learn more about this incredible organization and explore how they can help."

K&P Remodeling invites local blessing boxes, food banks, and other community organizations to collaborate and join forces in the mission to end hunger. Interested parties can reach out to Michael Baer at mbaer@kpremodeling.com to discuss potential partnerships and initiatives.

For more information about K&P Remodeling and their services, please visit www.kpremodeling.com.

About K&P Remodeling

K&P Remodeling is a leading remodeling company specializing in closet organization, custom window replacement, and kitchen remodels. With operations in 11 states, K&P Remodeling is dedicated to providing high-quality services that transform homes and improve lives. Their commitment to community service and excellence has earned them a trusted reputation in the industry.

Contact:

Michael Baer

Chief Culture and Community Outreach Officer

K&P Remodeling

mbaer@kpremodeling.com http://www.kpremodeling.com

For additional information, press inquiries, or to schedule an interview, please contact Michael Baer at mbaer@kpremodeling.com.