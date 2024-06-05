Amid Rising Antisemitism, Hitmaker Alex Clare Returns with 'Run' – A Powerful New Single Celebrating Jewish Values

Still from the music video ‘Run,’ showcasing the “Too Close” artist’s captivating performance wrapped in a tallit, marking a new public look.



It's a new journey, a bit of a departure from what I've made in the past. I'm trying to focus more on how I can help my people and strengthen myself at the same time.” — Alex Clare

UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally acclaimed and award-winning artist Alex Clare, known for his hit song "Too Close," is back with a profound new single, "Run." Produced by the independent Jewish music label TYH Nation, this marks a new direction for Clare, who has decided to focus on creating Jewish-themed music since the horrific terrorist attack on the NOVA Music Festival and other towns in Israel on October 7th.

The ASCAP songwriter of the year burst onto the global music scene with his chart-topping single "Too Close," which became a worldwide sensation. Despite his early success, the world-renowned artist chose to prioritize his religious practices and family life, turning down major record deals to focus on a more spiritual path. Even while producing music, Clare’s work catered to a secular audience and did not have obvious Jewish themes.

Unlike Clare's previous work, which catered primarily to secular audiences, his new work aims to bridge the gap between secular and religious worlds, bringing a message of introspection and spiritual growth. This release is particularly notable as it is his first major Jewish-themed music video. The song "Run" is part of a broader collaboration with TYH Nation to produce music that resonates with Jewish themes and values.

Clare's journey from international pop star to a life dedicated to faith and family in Jerusalem is both inspiring and unique. His decision to create music with Jewish themes is a testament to his commitment to his heritage and his desire to inspire others. "Run" is a reflection of Clare's own practice of cheshbon hanefesh, a Jewish tradition of self-reflection and introspection, encouraging listeners to confront and embrace their inner selves.

The music video for "Run" vividly reflects Clare's embrace of his Jewish identity. Viewers will see Clare with a large, bushy red beard, a powerful symbol of his faith. The video also features moments where Clare is wrapped in a tallit, a Jewish prayer shawl, marking a new public look for him. Additionally, Hebrew words are prominently featured in the bridge of the song, tying the song's themes together and highlighting Clare's spiritual journey.

The music video for "Run" alongside the single is on all major streaming platforms. This release is one of many planned collaborations between the “Too Close” artist and TYH Nation, aiming to promote Jewish values and inspire a global audience.

Alex Clare's new direction to focus on Jewish-themed music amid rising Jew-hatred highlights his versatility and dedication to his faith. As he continues to bridge the gap between secular and religious music, Clare's work promises to resonate deeply with audiences worldwide, promoting introspection and unity amid challenging times.

