Community funding supports Indigenous-led solutions to violence

CANADA, June 3 - New funding for B.C.’s Path Forward Community Fund will support Indigenous-led solutions to violence against women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people, and promote community safety, capacity building and self determination in addressing systemic causes of gender-based violence.

“Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people experience disproportionately high rates of violence. Understanding and addressing the underlying causes of this violence is crucial to our efforts to keep people safe and achieve meaningful and lasting reconciliation,” said Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Part of our commitment to this is ensuring that Indigenous communities have the resources they need to develop and lead culturally safe and appropriate solutions.”

With this $5 million in new funding through the National Plan to end Gender-based Violence, government has invested $15.84 million into the Path Forward Community Fund since 2022. The fund is managed by the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres and has financed 51 Indigenous-led community projects to date. Examples of projects are the Lii Michif Otipemisiwak Family and Community Services to create survivor-care kits with traditional medicines and sacred feminine cards, and for the Tears to Hope Society to support a two-day conference that hosted 240 participants with healing and self-defence workshops.

“We have heard from Indigenous communities that it’s important they are supported to lead the work in ending violence against women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people,” said Murray Rankin, B.C.’s Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “Funding like the Path Forward Community Fund gets resources directly to Indigenous communities so cultural solutions, preventative measures and healing can continue.”

The Province has also released its 2024 status update to A Path Forward: Priorities and Early Strategies for B.C., which responds to the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

B.C.’s Path Forward 2024 Status Update outlines the progress in addressing the systemic causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people in B.C., and highlights key actions government is taking to continue this work. These key actions include the Anti-Racism Act, which establishes a whole-of-government approach to dismantling systemic racism and advancing racial equity, and the Gender-Based Violence Action Plan that sets out important steps the Province is taking to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.

The release of the report coincides with the fifth anniversary of Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. B.C.’s Path Forward includes 28 government mandate-letter commitments that align with this report and demonstrates the Province’s determination to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people. Support for the Path Forward Community Fund also furthers the ongoing work under B.C.’s Gender-Based Violence Action Plan.

Quotes:

Marci Ien, federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth –

“Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people in Canada continue to face disproportionate levels of violence and abuse, and it is unacceptable. Community organizations are the heartbeat of systemic change and supporting their life-saving work remains a top priority for the Government of Canada. This investment through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based violence will help these organizations chart a path towards building safer communities across British Columbia for Indigenous women and girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. Together, we are moving towards a safer Canada for everyone.”

Kelli Paddon, B.C.’s Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity –

“We are committed to supporting the self-determination of Indigenous people and communities in addressing gender-based violence and moving forward in ways that build on Indigenous strength. Addressing the root causes of violence towards Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people – including colonialism, racism and misogyny – will continue to take all of us working together with compassion and resolve.”

Leslie Varley, executive director, BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres –

“The Path Forward Fund helps Indigenous advocates and their communities promote healing and prevention. It supports safety planning and capacity building at a grassroots level so that Indigenous organizations can develop their own specific and culturally safe responses to gender-based violence. It is inspiring to continue working on this vital, Indigenous-led initiative and see the impact of investing in self-determination and reconciliation.”

Grace Lore, B.C.’s Minister of Children and Family Development and MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill –

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and our government is committed to ending violence against Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people. The BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres, based here in Victoria-Beacon Hill, does amazing work across our province. Their partnership ensures that more Indigenous communities throughout British Columbia will have the resources to develop programs that meet their needs, support their self-determination, and combat gender-based violence.”

Learn More:

For more information about the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres, visit: https://bcaafc.com/

To read the Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, visit: https://www.mmiwg-ffada.ca/final-report/

For more information about British Columbia’s response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/about-bcs-justice-system/inquiries#mmiw