70 shelter spaces, supportive homes coming for seniors in Cranbrook

CANADA, June 3 - The Province, through BC Housing, has purchased the former Lazy Bear Lodge to create 30 supportive homes for older adults and vulnerable seniors.

“In the midst of a housing crisis, we are seeing more seniors finding themselves at risk of homelessness and the purchase of the lodge helps address that challenge,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “As part of our Homes for People action plan, we are providing seniors throughout British Columbia with the supports they need in homes where they feel safe and connected.”

The building at 621 Cranbrook St. N. requires rezoning and renovations, including safety updates, such as installation of sprinklers and a fire alarm panel prior to occupancy, expected in 2025. Some of the tenants will be relocating from the temporary shelter at the Cranbrook Travelodge.

“I am happy to see the Province and BC Housing coming forward with a proposal for our low-income senior residents currently living in the temporary shelter at the Travelodge,” said Wayne Price, mayor of Cranbrook. “BC Housing’s rezoning request will be presented to council for consideration and a decision on this specific location.”

The supportive housing will be operated by Community Connections Society of Southeast B.C. The society has been providing integrated, accessible social services to individuals and families throughout the East Kootenay region since 1982.

“Many of the homeless or adults seeking low-cost rentals in Cranbrook are over age 55,” said Nancy Reid, executive director, Community Connections Society of Southeast B.C. “Welcoming them into this supportive rental housing community will, in some cases, make space in the shelter for others who need assistance with transitioning to permanent housing.”

In addition to this new supportive housing project, a new permanent shelter at 209 16th Ave. will provide spaces for 40 guests, including those living at the Travelodge at 1417 Cranbrook St. N. The project will resume construction in July. Community Connections Society of Southeast B.C. will co-ordinate relocating individuals from the Travelodge and continue to provide support services at the new shelter.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 230 homes, through BC Housing, in Cranbrook.

Quick Fact:

The Province, through BC Housing, is investing approximately $3.2 million from the Permanent Housing Plan for the purchase and renovation of the former motel.

Learn More:

For more information about this project, visit: https://letstalkhousingbc.ca/cranbrook-621-cranbrook-street-north

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/