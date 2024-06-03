MOU signed to guide investigation at St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School site

CANADA, June 3 - Williams Lake First Nation, the Province of British Columbia and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to guide future investigative work at the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School site.

Since 2021, Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) has taken on a leading role in investigating the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous children who attended St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School. Their work has included the use of archival research, survivor testimonies, ground-penetrating radar and other technologies to locate undocumented and unmarked burials associated with St. Joseph’s Mission. In addition to archival research and site analysis, statements collected from former students and their families have determined that Indigenous children died and are likely interred on or near the sites historically associated with St. Joseph’s Mission, which has led WLFN to begin planning targeted excavations at the site during future phases of their work.

“The investigation at St. Joseph’s Mission is incredibly important to WLFN and to all communities that were affected by the former residential school,” said Kukwpi7 Willie Sellars of Williams Lake First Nation. “This memorandum of understanding ensures that WLFN will continue to lead the process, provides the clarity we need in relation to future investigative activities and ensures the careful, culturally sensitive and respectful treatment of any human remains that might be recovered.”

A first-of-its-kind in B.C., the MOU commits to building a shared understanding of the roles of the parties, as they work together to develop and implement the necessary processes and protocols that will likely be used in the potential recovery, identification and repatriation of human remains believed to be interred on or near the St. Joseph’s Mission site.

Signatories of the MOU are Williams Lake First Nation, the British Columbia Coroners Service, the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, RCMP, the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, and the archeology branch of Ministry of Forests.

The scale, complexity, cross-jurisdictional, and culturally and spiritually sensitive nature of the St. Joseph’s Mission investigation requires a collaborative approach that recognizes and draws upon the authorities, capabilities and expertise of each of the respective parties in order to ensure that future work at the site can proceed effectively. The MOU not only outlines the parties’ roles and responsibilities, but also defines the guiding principles and joint objectives of this work. A task team made up of senior leadership from each of the MOU signatories will act in an advisory capacity, as Williams Lake First Nation, the Province and the RCMP continue to work together to achieve these shared objectives.

“It is a very important step to have a First Nation led process to document the history of individual and multigenerational harms caused by the residential school system. It is a step on the path toward truth, healing and justice,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “This MOU reflects a collaborative approach, so that together with Williams Lake First Nation, we can seek truth and justice for the generations of families affected by St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School.”

As part of the MOU, the parties will work collaboratively to achieve the following objectives:

develop a shared understanding of the views of residential school survivors and the descendants of the children who died at St. Joseph’s Mission, as it relates to the potential identification, repatriation and protection of human remains;

facilitate access to archival records; and

develop a process agreement that outlines the operational protocols and procedures that will be followed by the parties, as it relates to the potential identification, repatriation, and protection of human remains.

The Province fully supports WLFN’s investigation of the St. Joseph’s Mission site and is committed to a collaborative, inclusive, trauma-informed, community-led and survivor-driven process to locate, document and protect residential school cemeteries and other sites where Indigenous children were buried. This approach is consistent with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action 71 through 76 and the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Quick Facts:

St. Joseph’s Mission operated as an Indian Residential School between 1891 and 1981, and was administered by the Roman Catholic Church through much of its history under the Oblates of Mary Immaculate and the Sisters of the Instruction of the Child Jesus.

Indigenous children from more than 40 communities were taken to St. Joseph’s Mission, including children from Tŝilhqot’in, Secwépemc, Dakelh and Stl’atl’imx First Nations.

Since September 2021, Williams Lake First Nation has been leading the investigation on lands historically associated with St. Joseph’s Mission and has released its preliminary findings of 159 reflections that indicate the presence of burials.

In the 1980s and 1990s, there were three high-profile criminal convictions for physical and sexual assault that took place at St. Joseph’s Mission.

Available support services:

A National Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former residential school students and those affected. Access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1 866 925-4419.

The KUU-US Crisis Line Society:

Crisis services for Indigenous Peoples in B.C. are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, toll-free throughout the Province at 1 800 588-8717.

Alternatively, individuals can call direct into the adult/Elders line at 250 723-4050 or the children/youth line at 250 723-2040.

For more information, visit: https://www.kuu-uscrisisline.com/

Métis crisis line:

A service provided by Métis Nation British Columbia.

Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, toll-free across the Province at 1 833 638-4722.

For WLFN-specific resources, visit: https://www.wlfn.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/WLFN-Emergency-Emotional-Spiritual-Health-Resources-Jan.-2023.pdf