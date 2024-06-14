Hyde School Announces New 2 Week Summer Leadership Program for High School Students
Hyde School is excited to announce the 2024 Summer Leadership Challenge, a dynamic and transformative program designed to cultivate leadership skills in high school students, addressing the growing need for such programs in today's rapidly evolving educational landscape. The program will run from July 22nd to August 4th. This immersive experience promises to be a summer of adventure, learning, and personal growth. The Summer Leadership Challenge offers participants a unique blend of activities that are both physically demanding and intellectually stimulating. The program is purposeful in that it focuses challenges on public speaking, self-awareness, relationship skills and classes on Artificial Intelligence and E-commerce.
Other activities include: - Whitewater Rafting: Students will navigate challenging rapids, learning teamwork and resilience. - Thinking Activities: Engaging projects in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to foster critical thinking and innovation. - Performing Arts: Creative expression through music, theater, and dance to enhance confidence and communication skills. - Ropes Course: High and low ropes elements designed to build trust and cooperation. - Camping: Outdoor experiences that promote self-reliance and environmental stewardship. - Sea Kayaking: Coastal exploration that develops perseverance and an appreciation for nature. The Leadership Challenge concludes with a family weekend from August 2nd to August 4th, allowing students to showcase their accomplishments and share their experiences with loved ones.
"We are thrilled to offer this comprehensive program that not only challenges students physically but also encourages them to think critically and creatively," said Laura Gauld, President of Hyde School. "Our goal is to equip young leaders with the skills and confidence they need to make a positive impact in their communities and gain the advantage when they return to school."
Hyde School's Summer Leadership Challenge is open to high school students nationwide. Interested participants can apply through the Hyde School website. The program promises to be an unforgettable experience that will shape the leaders of tomorrow.
For more information, please visit [Hyde School's website](https://www.hyde.edu) or contact: Charlie Mugford Director of Enrollment, Hyde School Email: cmugford@hyde.edu Phone: (207) 443-5584
About Hyde School: Hyde School, located in Bath, Maine, is dedicated to the development of character and leadership in students. With a focus on personalized education and experiential learning, Hyde School prepares students for success in college and beyond. For more information, visit [www.hyde.edu](https://www.hyde.edu).
