Financial Services Firms Get a Compliance Makeover with Compliance Admins and Simplix Partnership
Manual compliance tasks bogging down your financial services firm?NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compliance Admins LLC, a leading provider of compliance technology consulting services, and Simplix join forces to deliver a revolutionary solution. This partnership aims to deliver innovative solutions to compliance and IT departments within financial services firms. "We are excited to partner with Simplix to offer a comprehensive platform that simplifies compliance framework management," said Craig Neal, Founder and CEO at Compliance Admins LLC. "By integrating Simplix's advanced capabilities into our services, we provide our clients with enhanced tools to effectively manage policies, controls, risks, assessments, and deficiencies." “We are thrilled to partner with Compliance Admins LLC,” said Kim Scott, Founder and CRO of Simplix. “Compliance Admins excels at helping clients select and deploy tailored compliance solutions. We couldn’t think of a better partner for launching services together.”
Benefits of the SIMPLIX Platform:
- Correlate IT Risks to Business Impacts: Understand how IT risks can affect business outcomes.
- Automate Previously Manual Tasks: Reduce the burden of manual compliance management.
- Improved Visibility into Technology Environments: Gain better insights into your IT landscape.
- Track & Measure Compliance Programs: Monitor and evaluate compliance efforts effectively.
Key Compliance Frameworks Offered by SIMPLIX:
- NIST800-171: Protects controlled unclassified information in non-federal systems and organizations.
- SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls 2): Manages and protects data for service organizations, particularly relevant for SaaS companies.
- GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation): Ensures personal data protection and privacy in the European Union.
- CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act): Enhances privacy rights and consumer protection for residents of California.
- NYDFS 500 (New York Department of Financial Services Cybersecurity Regulation): Mandates cybersecurity requirements for financial institutions in New York.
- Jamaica DPA (Data Protection Act): Provides a framework for data protection in Jamaica.
- FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program): Standardizes security for cloud services used by the federal government.
- CIS V8 (Center for Internet Security Controls Version 8): Provides cybersecurity best practices to mitigate threats.
- NIST800-53v4: Offers a catalog of security and privacy controls for federal information systems.
- CMMC 2.0 (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification): Ensures cybersecurity standards in the defense industrial base.
The SIMPLIX platform is available now with special introductory pricing options. SMEs in Latin America and the Caribbean can access the platform for free until July 2024, while other regions can choose from various pricing plans starting at $99 per month. Contact Compliance Admins today to schedule a free demo and see how Simplix.io can revolutionize your compliance management.
