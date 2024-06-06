Liquid Logics Celebrates 20 Years in Business
Liquid Logics Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation and Excellence in Loan Management SolutionsLEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Logics Celebrates 20 Years in Business
Liquid Logics is proud to announce that it has been in business for 20 successful and innovative years! Over the past two decades, Liquid Logics has continuously modernized the way private lending is handled in this ever-changing digital world. Their commitment to constant evolution ensures they stay ahead of the times, making the jobs of private lenders much easier.
A Legacy of Excellence
Since its inception, Liquid Logics has been at the forefront of the industry, supporting over 12,000 brokers, correspondents, loan officers, and account executives. With an impressive track record of generating approximately 1,500 closed loans per month for First Horizon Bank, a national specialty home lending institution, Liquid Logics has played a crucial role in managing an annual loan volume exceeding $2 billion.
Comprehensive Loan Management Solutions
While loan origination and servicing are at the core of their offerings, Liquid Logics provides a wide array of loan management solutions that extend beyond these functions. As a NextGen FinTech company, Liquid Logics offers a true, full, cloud-based SaaS Loan Management System. Their comprehensive loan management solutions include:
CRM/Lead Pipeline Management
LOS Full Workflow
Loan Processing
Automated Credit & Underwriting
Loan Servicing
Reporting
Closing Documents
Three Types of Fund Pool Management Structures
Commitment to User Experience
Liquid Logics system is designed with the borrower experience at its heart, emphasizing simplicity and speed. They are passionate about helping private lenders enhance their operations by streamlining their loan processes. Their commitment to making their software the best in the market is unwavering, and they continuously strive to meet the evolving needs of their users.
Celebrating 20 Years of Success
Sam Kaddah, CEO of Liquid Logics, reflects on this milestone: “Reaching our 20th anniversary is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence. We are incredibly proud of the impact we have made on the industry and the continued trust our clients place in us. As we look to the future, we remain committed to providing cutting-edge loan management solutions that drive growth and efficiency for our clients.”
As Liquid Logics celebrates this significant milestone, it extends heartfelt gratitude to its clients, partners, and team members who have been instrumental in its journey. Here’s to many more years of success and innovation.
About Liquid Logics
Liquid Logics is a leading loan management solutions company that provides innovative software designed to facilitate growth, minimize workload, and enhance business operations for clients. With a focus on simplicity and speed, their cloud-based SaaS Loan Management System offers comprehensive tools to streamline loan processes for private lenders. For more information, visit www.liquidlogics.com.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Jody Springer
Liquid Logics
+1 816-652-0301
news@liquidlogics.com
