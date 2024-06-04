Gem Miner's Spring Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show Expands at Howard County Fairgrounds
Over 65 vendors and a new Wholesale Trade Only area.WEST FRIENDSHIP, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gem Miner's Spring Show, the Mid-Atlantic's premium bead, mineral, gem and jewelry show, will be hosting it's 3rd annual event at the Howard County Fairgrounds Main Exhibition Hall June 8 - 9, 2024 in West Friendship, MD. The location is central to Washington DC, Baltimore and surrounding areas. With over 60+ vendors, this show has become one of the largest in the DMV area. Gem Miner Shows are a major production in the gem show circuit and an international event with vendors from around the world, both wholesale and retail.
This year's featured exhibitors will be the Gem Cutter's Guild of Baltimore demonstrating cutting, faceting and polishing stones; the Baltimore Bead Society; The Interstellar Collection and the Reel Mine from North Carolina, one of the few working amethyst mines in the United States.
Gem Miners Shows are yearly exhibitions and sales of some of the foremost products & collectibles of Earth's treasures. In addition to this Spring Maryland show, the three day August show and a Holiday Gift Show in November provide an opportunity to meet source dealers bringing the finest collections available.
Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Handicapped accessible and free parking. Admission is $6 and free for children under 12. A discount admission coupon and advance ticket purchase for $5 are available at http://www.gem-show.com.
