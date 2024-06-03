Quest Workspaces Expands with Opening of 14th Location at Two Doral Center, Florida

Boardroom Experience at Quest Workspaces l Two Doral Center

Quest Workspaces, a leading provider of flexible office spaces, is excited to announce the opening of its 14th location.

DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The opening of Quest Workspaces 14th location at Two Doral Center in Doral, Florida, on Monday, June 3rd, 2024, marks Quest's second location in the flourishing Doral area, further cementing its presence in South Florida's dynamic business landscape.

The new workspace at Two Doral Center at the intersection of Main and Main (Doral Boulevard and NW 87th) offers a range of high-quality services and amenities designed to foster productivity, collaboration, and success for businesses of all sizes. With its state-of-the-art facilities and prime location, Quest Workspaces aims to support the growing community of professionals in Doral.

"We are thrilled to open our doors at Two Doral Center and expand our footprint in such a vibrant and thriving community," said Laura Kozelouzek, CEO of Quest Workspaces. "Our success and growth over the past 14 years are a testament to the incredible support and loyalty of our members and clients. We are deeply grateful for their trust and are committed to continuing to provide exceptional work environments with unsurpassed amenities and the highest levels of service"

Doral, known for its burgeoning business community and strategic location, offers an ideal environment for Quest Workspaces' newest location. The opening of this workspace aligns with Quest's mission to create inspiring places for businesses to thrive, offering flexible solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern professionals.

The Two Doral Center location features a variety of workspace options, including private offices, coworking spaces, meeting rooms, virtual office solutions and a unique fully furnished outdoor terrace along with an open plan cafe, phone booths, chat rooms and wellness amenities - all designed to promote innovation and productivity.

For more information about Quest Workspaces 14 locations across South Florida and New York visit www.questworkspaces.com Phone 1800 268 1051 or email us at info@questworkspaces.com

About Quest Workspaces:

Established in 2010, Quest Workspaces provides flexible and innovative workspace solutions for businesses of all sizes and is the largest female-owned shared workspace brand in the U.S. With locations throughout South Florida and New York, Quest is committed to creating environments that foster productivity, collaboration, and growth. For more information, visit www.questworkspaces.com