TriValley Primary Care Selects HealthHelper's AI-Assisted Gap Closing Service to Enhance Patient Care
Partnership Augments Practice Staff Capacity, Reduces Workload, and Improves Multi-Payer Alignment
HealthHelper's remote staff augmentation and technology-forward approach allow us to be more proactive in supporting our patients, while freeing our rockstar team to work at the top of their license”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthHelper, a provider of AI-assisted healthcare practice support services, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with TriValley Primary Care. This collaboration aims to improve multi-payer alignment and contract performance through efficient care gap closing and direct scheduling services.
— Dr. Hal Cohan, Chairman of TriValley Primary Care
TriValley Primary Care, a high-performing medical group in the Greater Philadelphia market, chose HealthHelper to remotely support their population health specialist operations. This partnership will enable TriValley Primary Care's existing team members to provide top-of-license care and focus on day-to-day practice operations.
"HealthHelper's remote staff augmentation and technology-forward approach allow us to be more proactive in supporting our patients, while freeing our rockstar team to work at the top of their license," said Dr. Hal Cohan, Family Medicine Physician and Chairman at TriValley Primary Care.
HealthHelper and TriValley Primary Care now offer convenient concierge scheduling services, making it easier for patients to access the care they need and reducing common barriers to optimal care.
Mary Beth Turner, Lead Practice Administrator at TriValley Primary Care, shared, "Our patients love HealthHelper's direct scheduling. It enhances our patient experience and helps us close critical care gaps and risk coding gaps, which is essential for our contract performance."
This partnership marks HealthHelper’s entry into the Greater Philadelphia market. The solution was implemented in just four weeks.
Josh Kahane, CEO of HealthHelper, expressed his enthusiasm, "We’re delighted to enter the Philadelphia market with TriValley Primary Care as our partner. In just a few weeks, we’ve already seen positive impacts on patient care and practice staff workload. It’s a testament to the fantastic team at TriValley Primary Care and our adaptable solution."
HealthHelper and TriValley Primary Care are committed to improving patient care and streamlining practice operations. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and exploring new opportunities to support the evolving needs of patients and healthcare professionals.
About TriValley Primary Care
TriValley Primary Care is the premier primary care medical group practice with several community oriented medical offices serving southeastern Pennsylvania’s Bux-Mont region. TriValley Primary Care’s many well-regarded primary care physicians and nurse practitioners are committed to providing quality medical care to the community, and meeting their patients’ medical needs. For more information, visit trivalleypc.com
About HealthHelper
HealthHelper's AI-enabled service helps primary care providers optimize revenue and reduce costs in both fee-for-service & value-based-care arrangements. Through proactive panel management and care gap closure services, we improve patient experiences while offloading staff of tedious but important work. Our AI-enabled service engages patients and actually schedules them across the care continuum to close care gaps. Our offerings improve provider contract performance, retain healthcare services in-network, and create staff cost efficiencies that drive tangible return on investment. For more information, visit healthhelper.co
