Girl Power Talk names Aashna Duggal Chief Legal Officer
Aashna Duggal, an avid reader and writer, smiles with some of her favorite books at Girl Power Talk's Chandigarh office.
Girl Power Talk names Aashna Duggal as Chief Legal Officer. Duggal leads litigation consulting, a department slated to triple in size over the next year.CHANDIGARH, CHANDIGARH, INDIA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Girl Power Talk appoints new Chief Legal Officer in Ms. Aashna Duggal.
Ms. Duggal’s journey with Girl Power Talk began in February of 2021. Drawn by the company’s mission, she initially joined as a content writer and subsequently excelled in leadership roles across several departments, including legal research, digital marketing, and public relations. She managed key client projects, mentored team members, and initiated litigation consulting engagements with AM Law 100 firms.
Recognizing the growing need for niche legal expertise, Ms. Duggal spearheaded the establishment of a dedicated legal department at Girl Power Talk, which has since grown to include 20+ professionals. The company plans to triple their international attorney headcount over the next year.
Ms. Duggal is an employment, insurance, and defamation expert witness in United States legal cases. Her track record for delivering value includes leading engagements with DLA Piper, Ginsberg Jacobs LLC, and Loeb & Loeb LLP.
Ms. Duggal shared that “Becoming Chief Legal Officer at Girl Power Talk is a significant milestone in my journey. It's an immense responsibility that I embrace with humility and dedication.”
By fostering a collaborative and innovative environment within the legal department, Ms. Duggal actively recruited and built a talented global team. Ms. Duggal authors Continuing Legal Education (CLE) programs, most recently for the New York State Bar Association, and white papers, including Internet Defamation, Reputation Management and the Law in the Internet Age.
Ms. Duggal continued, “I eagerly anticipate driving our international growth, nurturing talented legal professionals, and upholding the values that make Girl Power Talk a beacon of empowerment and innovation. I look forward to accelerating the next chapter of our vision for delivering exceptional client value.”
Her appointment reinforces Girl Power Talk’s mission of building exceptional young women leaders. Her entrepreneurial spirit positions Girl Power Talk for continued success in expanding its expert witness and litigation consulting vertical. Additionally, Ms. Duggal becomes an equity shareholder in Girl Power Talk. Terms were not disclosed.
About Girl Power Talk:
Girl Power Talk is dedicated to empowering young women to emerge as global leaders, recognized for their diverse talents and contributions. The organization firmly believes that through education, opportunities, and the support of empathetic male allies, girls and women can transcend traditional gender roles, aspire to new heights of success, and reshape societal norms. More than just a company, Girl Power Talk embodies a movement centered on empowerment, professional ambition, and social impact.
Girl Power Talk is a social enterprise that inspires youth by providing merit-based opportunities and a nurturing culture of learning and mentorship. Through their official community, Girl PowerX, they pioneer innovative education programs in partnership with schools and colleges globally to empower young women, men, and nonbinary individuals with the tools they need to reach their full potential. Operating in 40+ countries, Girl Power Talk employs top talent worldwide and builds flexible remote teams for growth companies. Their Girl Power Staff Augmentation Services drive impact by helping organizations create sustainable competitive advantages meet their DE&I (diversity, equity, and inclusion) ambitions with authenticity. Social impact programs are delivered in partnership with Girl Power USA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
