Richard A. Williamson Honored with the Circle of Distinction Award by the University of Nebraska Medical Center

Dr. Richard Williamson is a Board-Certified Prosthodontist with over 40 years of experience.

Dr. Richard A. Williamson received UNMC’s Circle of Distinction Award for his impactful contributions to medical education, research, and patient care.

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) has honored Dr. Richard A. Williamson with the esteemed Circle of Distinction Award . This annual recognition celebrates the dedicated efforts of individuals whose philanthropic contributions have played a vital role in furthering UNMC’s mission in medical research, education, and patient care.The Circle of Distinction Award honors Dr. Williamson’s outstanding generosity and dedication, which have been paramount in strengthening UNMC’s capacity to foster innovation in medicine, support endowed positions, and attract top-tier talent in healthcare. Dr. Williamson’s contribution to UNMC reflects an inspiring dedication to improving healthcare outcomes for Nebraska and communities nationwide.Circle of Distinction honorees like Dr. Williamson enable UNMC to expand its research capabilities and elevate patient care. Their support ensures that the institution continues making groundbreaking medical and public health advancements.About the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC)The University of Nebraska Medical Center is a leading institution with a vision to improve the health of individuals in Nebraska and beyond. Through its Circle of Distinction Award, UNMC acknowledges the essential role of philanthropy.About Dr. Richard WilliamsonDr. Richard Williamson is a Board-Certified Prosthodontist with over 40 years of experience. He spent 26 years of his career in private patient care and teaching at the University of Iowa and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Dr. Williamson also ran a solo practice in College Station, Texas for 17 years before earning a Certificate in Prosthodontics and an M.S. in Oral Biology. He is currently the Director of Implants and Associate Professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he teaches Clinical Implantology and Removable Partial Dentures. Additionally, Dr. Williamson is the Director of Student Global Engagement for the UNMC College of Dentistry and collaborates with UNMC, other universities, and disciplines. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontics and a Fellow of the American College of Prosthodontists and the International College of Dentists. His interests include veteran dental care, giving students global dental experiences, providing expert witness services, and consulting with dental providers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.