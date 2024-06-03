Architessa Bolsters Tile Sales In New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Southern California Territories with New Hires

Tile and Stone brand Architessa hires two commercial representatives to facilitate NJ, PA and CA territories Architessa - a comprehensive tile and stone company that works with homeowners, designers, architects, and more to find the perfect tile for every project.

Tile and Stone brand Architessa hires two commercial representatives to facilitate NJ, PA and CA territories

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tile and coverings brand Architessa announces the expansion of their existing New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Southern California territories with two new hires to support commercial clients. Beyond their seven (7) showroom locations in Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, GA, Architessa serves the commercial building and architecture industry nationally. While NJ, Philadelphia and CA are currently served regions, these new hires offer additional, focused support to clients in those areas.

Dave Menez joins Architessa as the A&D Sales Rep for New Jersey and Philadelphia. With nearly 20 years of experience in the tile and stone industry, Menez is poised to bring Architessa’s signature concierge service to the area.

To grow and support client accounts in the Southern California region, Architessa has hired Jeromy Adler, a multiline sales representative based in Los Angeles, CA. Adler has years of experience working with hospitality and commercial building clients in the Southern California territory.

Architessa serves many commercial clients including hospitality brands, architects, builders and more. We believe the addition of these reps will foster growth for our brand and improved service for our clients and partners.

To view more information about Architessa, please visit https://architessa.com/pages/commercial.

ABOUT ARCHITESSA

Founded in 1985, Architectural Ceramics, Inc., now trading as Architessa, is a national leader in providing all things tile inside and outside. Architessa offers a wide range of products and services for residential and commercial surfaces