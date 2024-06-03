Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - June 3, 2024

Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On June 3, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

H.546 , An act relating to administrative and policy changes to tax laws

H.657 , An act relating to the modernization of Vermont’s communications taxes and fees

H.707 , An act relating to revising the delivery and governance of the Vermont workforce system

H.794 , An act relating to services provided by the Vermont Veterans’ Home

H.868 , An act relating to the fiscal year 2025 Transportation Program and miscellaneous changes to laws related to transportation

H.871 , An act relating to the development of an updated State aid to school construction program

S.220 , An act relating to Vermont’s public libraries

S.253 , An act relating to building energy codes

S.254 , An act relating to including rechargeable batteries and battery-containing products under the State battery stewardship program

Governor Scott recently discussed his decision-making approach to the bills passed by the Legislature, highlighting the challenge of balancing benefits, costs and risks, and concerns about the realities of new costs and short timelines for numerous new initiatives coming out of the Legislature. In part, Governor Scott said, “As I’ve always done, I will carefully weigh the good against the bad to make a decision based on whether the benefits outweigh the negative impacts for our entire state. These decisions aren’t easy and they’re not always popular here in Montpelier. But I’ll take that heat when I believe I’m making the right choice for the everyday Vermonter.” Read his full statement here.