Aaron Novinger Concludes 2,000-Mile Bike Ride at the Capital Steps in Washington, D.C. on Memorial Day

Aaron Novinger, a Grandfather of Three, Embarks on a Cross-Country Bike Ride to Fight for Ponzi Victims' Justice
If one person can be responsible for taking away someone's retirement, why can't many of us, working together, get it all back.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Memorial Day, Aaron Novinger triumphantly completed his monumental 2,000-mile bike ride, arriving at the steps of the U.S. Capitol. This ride was undertaken to raise awareness and funds for victims of the StarGrower Ponzi scheme.
Novinger began his journey on April 22, 2024 from Fort Worth, Texas with a goal to raise $1 million for the Pedaling For Ponzis campaign. Aaron will give 100 percent of the charitable donations to the dozens the families who gave money, in some cases life savings, to StarGrower Asset Management, and its founder George Blankenbaker, who is in jail for defrauding his investors (most of whom were elderly). See United States v. George Blankenbaker, No. 1:21-cr-102-SEB-TAB
Aaron's mission was twofold: to provide support to the families devastated by the StarGrower Ponzi scheme and to advocate for reforms in the prosecution and treatment of financial criminals. "I embarked on this ride to bring attention to the often-overlooked suffering of financial crime victims and to push for necessary reforms," said Aaron. "Reaching Washington, D.C. on Memorial Day adds a significant emotional weight, honoring both the resilience and sacrifices of our veterans and the resilience and sacrifices of the families who were affected by the Ponzi scheme. They are my heroes."
Aaron's effort garnered widespread support from various communities and media outlets, drawing significant attention to the cause. The culmination of Aaron's ride in Washington, D.C. symbolizes not just the end of a physical journey but the beginning of a renewed fight for justice and support for those affected by financial crimes.
“Many retirees lost their life savings because of the deceitful actions of one person,” says Novinger. "If one person can be responsible for taking away someone's retirement, why can't many of us, working together, get it all back. We must unite to rewrite the narrative for these families, offering hope where there's been despair." Novinger invites everyone to join him on this journey of compassion and solidarity, “Together, we will pedal towards justice, one mile at a time.”
To follow Aaron's journey or to donate to the cause, please visit PedalingForPonzis.org
