DR. DAVID HARDIMAN SR. SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Dr. David Hardiman honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards galaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. David Hardiman, Sr. WMHDA Director and Leader of the San Francisco All-Star Big Band and Combos, was recently chosen to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals.
While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their industries. Dr. David Hardiman will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award next December 7th at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
Dr. Hardiman's extensive experience as a music educator and professional musician spanning over 60 years showcases his expertise and professionalism in the music industry. Dr. Hardiman has succeeded as Director for the San Francisco All-Star Big Band, 49 years, & Combos and in every position obtained, reflecting a motivated and results-driven leadership style. Dr. Hardiman has held various roles, such as music educator, college professor, professional musician, trumpet and piano player, composer, arranger, adjudicator, and jazz historian. He holds the title of Professor Emeritus of Jazz Studies at the City College of San Francisco, 30 years, and served as Bugler at the Bay Meadows and Golden Gate Fields Horse Racing Tracks for 20 years. He previously worked as a teacher in the Indianapolis Public Schools, Berkeley Unified School District in California, Contra Costa Community College, and Alameda College. David Hardiman's Combos/San Francisco All-Star Big Band has entertained crowds at various events, including Palo Alto and San Francisco Street Fairs, San Francisco Art Festival, “Duke” Ellington and “Count” Basie Celebrations, Martin Luther King Museum of Modern Art, Oakland Links Inc., and many more. Dr. Hardiman is a highly acclaimed musician with performances in various international locations with the St. Gabriel’s Celestial Brass Band such as Pori, Finland, Andorra, Esplanade, Spain, Italy, and the North Sea Jazz Festival. He has created five recordings: SF All Star Big Band, “It’ll Be Alright” and “37th Anniversary”. Also, collaborated with highly skilled musicians from diverse backgrounds: “Portrait of David Hardiman”, “David Hardiman’s Music Around the World”, and “David Hardiman’s Music Around the World Volume 2”. His San Francisco All Star Big Band has backed up artist like Tony Bennett, and performed with bands supporting Gladys Knight and the Pips, Jackie Wilson, The Dells, The Honey Cones, Nancy Wilson, Donny Hathaway, Red Prysock, Jonnie Ray and more artist, and served as a leader and arranger for the Tina Lane TV Show.
Before embarking on his career path, Dr. Hardiman earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Indiana University in 1959 and a Master of Arts in Music from Butler University in 1971. In 2017, he received an honorary Doctorate in Arts World Music from Martin University and is certified to teach music in community colleges in California and Indiana.
Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Hardiman has been active in his community, received numerous awards and accolades, and has been recognized for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the music profession. He was honored as the "Top Music Director of the Year" by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) in 2019. He will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at Nashville’s Opryland Hotel Dec. 7th, 2024. In 2018, he received the Albert Nelson Marquis “Who’s Who” Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2017, he was honored with the Spirit Award for Music Artistry and the Best Jazz Band Award. He received the Top Star Award from the Bay Area Entertainment and was featured in Down Beat Magazine with a 3-star rating. He has received Certificates of Honor from the City and County of San Francisco by Mayor London Breed and Mayor Willie Brown. Also, Board of Directors Certificates of Recognition from the California Legislative Assembly, and State Senate among other accolades.
In addition to his successful career, Dr. Hardiman has been a dedicated member of the National Association of Negro Musicians, the American Federation of Musicians, and the Jazz Action Movement for many years. He has experience as a board director for the Oakland Jazz Complex and as President of the Bay Area Jazz Society, Co-founder for the Fillmore Jazz Ambassadors, President of the Caribbean Basin Institute for Education and Culture, Director of the African American Caucus Dance Band for the International Association of Jazz Educators, Director of the Eastern Star Baptist Church Choir of Indianapolis, Ind., and member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity.
Looking back, Dr. Hardiman attributes his success to his perseverance, the mentors he has had, and his passion in all his endeavors. He expresses gratitude to God for his blessings, enjoys his work, and believes this is only the beginning. Dr. Hardiman finds joy in traveling and cherishing moments with his family during his time off. In the future, he aims to enhance the world through music further and bring joy to people.
For more information on Dr. Hardiman, please visit: https://www.dhardiman20012000wix.com and
https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-david-hardiman-sr-wmhda-01931a18/
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com
Stephanie Cirami
IAOTP
+1 2126344427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube