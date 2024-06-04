Monta Vista High School and Kennedy Middle School Crowned Champions At 40th Annual Science Olympiad National Tournament
The 40th tournament was a historic milestone for Science Olympiad, and I am so proud to celebrate the achievements of these teams. They are the future leaders of the science and innovation workforce.”EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Student teams from Monta Vista High School in Cupertino, California, and Kennedy Middle School in Cupertino, California, took top honors at the 40th Annual Science Olympiad National Tournament at Michigan State University on Saturday, May 25, 2024. This is the first time in Science Olympiad’s 40-year history that Monta Vista High School has captured the title, and a back-to-back win for Kennedy Middle School.
"The 40th tournament was a historic milestone for Science Olympiad, and I am so proud to celebrate the achievements of all the winning teams,” said Jenny Kopach, Science Olympiad CEO. “These students exemplify the best America has to offer. They are the future leaders of the science and innovation workforce.”
To celebrate the 40th Annual National Tournament, Science Olympiad alumnus and NASA astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger gave the Keynote Address and spoke about her journey from a Science Olympiad team in Colorado all the way to the International Space Station (ISS). She inspired students to “be curious, accept challenges, and always be courageous” and to follow their dreams just like she did as a young girl.
One of the nation’s most prestigious science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) competitions, Science Olympiad brings together 120 winning middle school and high school teams advancing from state-level competitions this past spring. Rigorous hands-on and lab events led by experts from government agencies, top universities, industry and Science Olympiad state chapters cover topics in engineering, physics, epidemiology, astronomy, chemistry, robotics and coding. A full list of 2024 national tournament award recipients and official tournament results, including event-by-event scoring is posted here: https://www.soinc.org/2024-national-tournament
Other top high school (Division C) winners at the National Tournament include:
- Second: Solon High School, Solon, Ohio
- Third: Troy High School, Fullerton, California
- Fourth: Montgomery High School, Skillman, New Jersey
- Fifth: Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, Acton, Massachusetts
- Sixth: Syosset High School, Syosset, New York
- Seventh: Mason High School, Mason, Ohio
- Eighth: New Trier High School, Winnetka, Illinois
- Ninth: Harriton High School, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- Tenth: Marquette University High School, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Other top middle school (Division B) winners at the National Tournament include:
- Second: Solon Middle School, Solon, Ohio
- Third: Beckendorff Junior High School, Katy, Texas
- Fourth: Daniel Wright Junior High School, Lincolnshire, Illinois
- Fifth: Springhouse Middle School, Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Sixth: Sierra Vista Middle School, Irvine, California
- Seventh: Longfellow Middle School, Falls Church, Virginia
- Eighth: Ladue Middle School, St. Louis, Missouri
- Ninth: BASIS Cedar Park, Cedar Park, Texas
- Tenth: Marie Murphy School, Wilmette, Illinois
Teams from Parklane Academy Middle School in McComb, Mississippi and Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon earned the 2024 Science Olympiad Spirit Award (including $2,000 for their team), which recognizes schools whose team members exhibit sportsmanship, teamwork, team spirit and respect that exemplifies the spirit of Science Olympiad competition. In addition, Slauson Middle School in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Madison West High School in Madison, Wisconsin, won the Corteva Agriscience Enterprise Awards, recognizing a breakout performance by a team at the National Tournament.
In advance of the tournament, five $10,000 Founders’ Scholarships were presented to outstanding high school seniors from the Science Olympiad USA Foundation: Ishanvi Kommula from Monta Vista High School in California; Ahmed Eldeeb from Spruce Creek High School in Florida; Emily Won from Barrington High School in Illinois; Shaunak Sharma from Brunswick High School in New Jersey; and Hannah Tang from Lincoln East High School in Nebraska. More about the scholarship and the founders, Dr. Gerard and Sharon Putz of Michigan and Jack Cairns of Delaware, can be found here.
Science Olympiad is supported nationally by the Science Olympiad USA Foundation, Michigan State University, NASA’s Universe of Learning Astrophysics STEM Learning & Literacy Network, Avantor Foundation, Ward’s Science, Ramboll, University of Nebraska Lincoln, Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation, Corteva Agriscience, Combined Federal Campaign, Double Good, Google, NBC Universal Foundation, ADM, Amcor Cares Foundation, CDC Foundation, Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge, InGenius Prep, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the North American Association for Environmental Education, Texas Instruments, University of Delaware, National Free Flight Society, OnShape, SkyCiv, TKS, Catalent, Investing in Communities, Molymod, Yale Young Global Scholars, Japan Science and Technology Agency, mHUB, Midnight Science Club, Million Women Mentors, MxD, STEMConnector and the USDA Forest Service. Local supporting sponsors are Michigan State University, Michigan Science Olympiad, FRIB, AgroLiquid, Choose Lansing, MSU Federal Credit Union, Joy of Coding, NEOGEN, and these MSU Colleges and Departments: College of Human Medicine, College of Engineering, College of Natural Science, College of Osteopathic Medicine, School of Packaging, Department of Forestry and the Office of Admissions.
Science Olympiad is an Oakbrook Terrace-based, national non-profit organization founded in 1984 dedicated to improving the quality of K-12 STEM education, increasing interest and opportunity in science, creating a technologically literate workforce and providing recognition for outstanding achievement by both students and teachers.
Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 165 years. One of the world's leading public research universities, MSU pushes the boundaries of discovery to make a better, safer, healthier world for all while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community through more than 400 programs of study in 17 degree-granting colleges.
